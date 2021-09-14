On the Eve of 76th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76), More Than 400 Prominent Iranian-Americans Write to President Biden, Urging Condemnation of Ebrahim Raisi for Crimes Against Humanity

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, 2021, the Iranian Professionals' Ad Hoc Committee on Iran Policy sent an open letter to President Joe Biden, asking for the American administration's strong and immediate actions to reflect that Raisi does not represent the people of Iran.

In this letter, more than 400 Iranian-American scientists, scholars, professors, physicians, industry executives and professionals, urged the President to highlight in his address to the UN General Assembly, the views reflected by a large bi-partisan voice in U.S. Congress, U.N. experts, and the Amnesty International that Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian regime President should stand trial before international tribunals for crimes against humanity, for his key role, as a member of the 'death commission' in the 1988 massacre of thousands of political prisoners in Iran, mostly affiliated with the main Iranian opposition, the MEK.

The co-signers of this letter asked that President Biden stresses that the Iranian people's rejection of the regime, is evident in unprecedented boycott of Iran's sham elections, and the nationwide uprisings of the people who seek a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran. The Iranian scholars further asked: "We expect that your administration would take the lead at the UN to establish an international investigation to hold Raisi accountable for crimes against humanity. This is an important step for the U.S. to make human rights and democracy a central element of its policy on Iran"."

Professor Kazem Kazerounian, one of the organizers of the letter said: "The Iranian-American scientists and professionals are deeply troubled that Ebrahim Raisi who is responsible for torture and murderous execution of as many as 30,000 political prisoners in 1988 and many thousands since then, is addressing the UN General Assembly while the Iranian people have already rejected him."

Jila Andalib, an IT executive, stated: "We hope that President Biden and the US administration recognize the struggle of the Iranian people for freedom, and pursues policies that side with the Iranian people and their legitimate desire for a free, secular and democratic republic that can co-exist in peace with other countries in the region."

Professor Ali Parsa, professor of History at California State University-Fullerton added: "Hamid Nouri – a deputy prosecutor in the Gohardasht prison, and a subordinate to Raisi's death commission, is currently undergoing trial in Sweden for crimes against humanity. Allowing Raisi to address the UN General Assembly will be an insult to humanity and in particular to the families of his victims."

SPONSORED BY: Iranian Professionals' Ad Hoc Committee on Iran Policy

SOURCE Iranian Professionals' Ad Hoc Committee on Iran Policy

Related Links

https://ipacip.wordpress.com/

