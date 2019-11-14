On The Fence About Bringing Bae Home For Thanksgiving? RITAS Says "Go For It"

RITAS believes you should #NeverApologize for who you are or who you're bringing to the Thanksgiving table. So, to celebrate the seasonal return of Cran-Ber-RITA, they're offering couples a boost of cash-powered confidence: RITAS will cover the cost of a ticket to fly your S.O. home for family dinner. Plus, they'll throw in a case of Cran-Ber-RITA, so neither of you have to arrive empty-handed.

"Whether it's a conversation, a drink, or a person, you should never apologize for what you bring to the table," said Chelsea Phillips, VP of Beyond Beer Brands at Anheuser Busch. "RITAS believes in this wholeheartedly, so we are removing travel as a barrier so our fans can take that leap and celebrate who they love with their family."

RITAS also teamed up with New York City-based Relationship Expert Susan Winter to advise couples through this time of heightened nerves.

"The holidays are the time we get together with those closest to our hearts. Why not magnify the joy by introducing your significant other to your family on this special occasion," said Winter. "While the first introduction may seem scary and uncertain, the benefits far outweigh any temporary fears. Trust that your family will see the reasons why you love your mate and join in this celebration with you."

To take part, head to @RITAS Instagram page and tell the world what you'll #NeverApologize for loving about your boo. Make sure to include #NeverApologize and #Sweepstakes between November 14 – November 19. 20 lucky winners will be selected and notified on November 20, scoring a $1,500 voucher to put toward a flight of their choice and will be provided with a case of Cran-Ber-RITA so they don't have to show up to dinner empty-handed.*

Cran-Ber-RITA is packed with a sweet and tart flavor and has returned for the fall-winter season after a long hiatus and an outcry from fans to see it back on shelves. Cran-Ber-RITA is available in 8 FL OZ, 12 OZ, 16 OZ, and 25 OZ cans in selected retailers nationwide for a limited time. For more information on Cran-Ber-RITA, visit www.theritas.com or follow the conversation on social @TheRITAS.

*For a full list of the official contest rules and entry directions, visit www.theritas.com/meettheparents after November 14, 2019.

ABOUT RITAS

As part of the continued innovation from world-class brewmasters from the legacy of America's most-popular beers, Anheuser-Busch launched RITAS, originally marketed as Bud Light Lime Lime-A-Rita, in 2012. RITAS is the first brand in the Anheuser-Busch InBev portfolio to champion women and in 2019 launched their #NeverApologize campaign to champion women for loving who they are and loving what they drink.

For more information on RITAS, visit www.theritas.com , and join the squad by following RITAS on Facebook, @TheRITAS on Twitter, @RITAS on Instagram and #HAVEARITA.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry.

From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

