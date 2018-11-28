LONDON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global display market is growing at a CAGR of 5.92% throughout the forecast period. The base year considered for the analysis of the market is 2018 and the forecasting years 209-2027. Globally in terms of revenue, the market is expected to reach around xx billion by 2027 from xx billion in 2018. The development of technology in the consumer electronics segment is majorly propelling the display market demand across the globe.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5628043



MARKET INSIGHTS

Display consists of screens that project information such as videos, images, and texts.The display screens use various technologies to offer advantages such as enhanced visualizations in different industry verticals such as electronics, consumer retail, transportation, sports & entertainment, and others.



Factors such as the growing trend of touch-based devices and augmenting requirement for OLED- based devices has fuelled the growth of the display market. However, transparent display technologies and the high cost of the quantum dot is majorly hindering the growth of the market globally.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Region wise, the global display market consists of regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of world.North America dominates the global market by holding the highest share in 2018, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific respectively.



On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace at a CAGR of 9.90% and reach $xx billion by 2027.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The key companies in the global display market include Au Optronics Corp., Corning Incorporated., E Ink Holdings Inc., Hannstar Display Corporation, Japan Display Inc., Kent Display Inc., LG Display, NEC Display Solutions, Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Sony Corporation.



Companies mentioned

1. AU OPTRONICS CORP.

2. CORNING INCORPORATED.

3. E INK HOLDINGS INC.

4. HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION

5. JAPAN DISPLAY INC.

6. KENT DISPLAY INC.

7. LG DISPLAY

8. NEC DISPLAY SOLUTIONS, LTD.

9. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

10. SONY CORPORATION



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5628043



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

