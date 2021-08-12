On Track Innovations Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

YOKNEAM, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. ("OTI") (OTCQX: OTIVF) (the "Company" or "OTI"), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Management Comments

Mr. Yehuda Holtzman, OTI's CEO, commented, "We are pleased with the growth in our Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue, which continued to grow in the second quarter of 2021, in line with our strategy. We also saw strong traction in our target regions bringing new customers and growing business with existing customers, all with potential for long-term recurring revenue growth. However, we have seen a significant increase in the prices and scarcity of electronic parts, along with extremely extended delivery dates which impacted our revenues and product gross margin, mainly in the Retail segment. Hence, a large portion of additional revenue we were hoping to recognize in the second quarter has become backlogged and will be delivered later in the year."

Following OTI's sale of our Polish subsidiary, ASEC, in Poland, the financial results of ASEC were included as discontinued operations and all the prior periods' information has been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

Second quarter 2021 Financial Results Summary

Revenue in the quarter was $2.9 million , compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. These amounts include SaaS revenues, which are recurring by nature, and amounted to $405 thousand in the quarter compared to $286 thousand in the second quarter of last year.

, compared to in the second quarter of 2020. These amounts include SaaS revenues, which are recurring by nature, and amounted to in the quarter compared to in the second quarter of last year. Gross profit in the quarter was $1.0 million , or 34% of revenues, compared to $1.7 million , or 42% of revenues, in the second quarter of last year.

, or 34% of revenues, compared to , or 42% of revenues, in the second quarter of last year. Operating expenses totaled $2.4 million in the quarter, compared to operating expenses of $2.5 million in the second quarter of last year.

in the quarter, compared to operating expenses of in the second quarter of last year. Net loss from continuing operations was $1.5 million , compared to a net loss of $0.9 million in the second quarter of last year.

, compared to a net loss of in the second quarter of last year. Net loss was $2.7 million , or loss of $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million , or loss of $0.02 per share, in the second quarter of last year.

, or loss of per share, compared to a net loss of , or loss of per share, in the second quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations was $1.3 million in the quarter, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.7 million in the second quarter of last year.

in the quarter, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of in the second quarter of last year. As of June 30, 2021 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.6 million .

About On Track Innovations Ltd

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Whenever we use words such as "will," "look forward," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "believe," "should," "can" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss, among others: the Company's strategy, potential of new customers, growing business with existing customers and the potential for long-term recurring revenues, increased traction and opportunities, the Company's expected growth and profitability, expected backlog as well as current trends of price increases, scarcity of electronic parts and extended delivery dates. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on OTI's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, including those as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Performance or achievements of OTI could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are stated under the captions "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) and other known and unknown uncertainties and risk factors including those detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, namely, adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations, or adjusted earnings from continuing operations before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations represents earnings before interest or financing expenses, income tax, depreciation and amortization, and further eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation expense. OTI believes that adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations should be considered in evaluating the Company's operations since it provides a clear indication of the Company's operating results. This measure should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for the U.S. GAAP results. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release have been reconciled to the U.S. GAAP results in the table below.

ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENT The following table reflects selected On Track Innovations Ltd. non-GAAP results reconciled to GAAP results: (US dollars in thousands)



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2021 (*)2020 2021 (*)2020

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)









Net loss $ (2,722) $ (1,123) $ (5,883) $ (1,792)









Net loss from discontinued operations 1,197 195 1,615 288 Financial expenses (income), net 131 109 2,101 (67) Depreciation and amortization 100 105 200 212 Income tax (benefits) expenses, net - 12 (13) 17 Total EBITDA FROM CONTINUING $ (1,294) $ (702) $ (1,980) $ (1,342) OPERATIONS

















Stock-based compensation 15 16 29 28 Total adjusted EBITDA FROM CONTINUING $ (1,279) $ (686) $ (1,951) $ (1,314) OPERATIONS







(*) Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (US dollars in thousands)





June 30, December 31,



2021 2020 Assets













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 959 $ 1,377 Short-term investments

1,605 105 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful





accounts of $609 and $620 as of June 30, 2021





and December 31, 2020, respectively)

2,139 1,148 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

2,712 695 Inventories

2,742 2,479 Assets from discontinued operations - held for sale

- 6,358







Total current assets

10,157 12,162







Non-current assets













Long term restricted deposit for employee benefits

504 511







Severance pay deposits

406 411







Property, plant and equipment, net

705 752







Intangible assets, net

189 247







Right-of-use assets due to operating leases

2,508 2,903







Total non-current assets

4,312 4,824 Total Assets

$ 14,469 $ 16,986

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (US dollars in thousands)



June 30, December 31,

2021 2020 Liabilities and Equity









Current Liabilities



Short-term bank credit, short-term loans and current maturities



of long-term bank loans $ 795 $ 542 Convertible short-term loan from a controlling shareholder 77 625 Trade payables 2,212 1,667 Other current liabilities 4,270 2,283 Liabilities from discontinued operations - held for sale - 5,829





Total current liabilities $ 7,354 $ 10,946





Long-Term Liabilities



Long-term loans, net of current maturities 8 14 Long-term liabilities due to operating leases, net of current maturities 1,931 2,343 Accrued severance pay 977 977 Total long-term liabilities 2,916 3,334





Total Liabilities 10,270 14,280











Commitments and Contingencies









Equity









Ordinary shares of NIS 0.1 par value: Authorized –



100,000,000 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020;



issued: 73,968,592 and 55,003,076 shares as



of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively;



outstanding: 72,789,893 and 53,824,377 shares



as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,008 1,423 Additional paid-in capital 233,391 227,209 Treasury shares at cost - 1,178,699 shares as of June 30,



2021 and December 31, 2020 (2,000) (2,000) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (352) (961) Accumulated deficit (228,848) (222,965) Total Equity 4,199 2,706





Total Liabilities and Equity $ 14,469 $ 16,986

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (US dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)















Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2021 (*) 2020 2021 (*)2020 Revenues









Sales

$ 2,446 $ 3,751 $ 4,833 $ 7,094 Software as a Service ("SaaS")

405 286 787 610











Total revenues

2,851 4,037 5,620 7,704











Cost of revenues









Cost of sales

1,874 2,358 3,240 4,379 Total cost of revenues

1,874 2,358 3,240 4,379











Gross profit

977 1,679 2,380 3,325 Operating expenses









Research and development

900 903 1,738 1,796 Selling and marketing

736 885 1,341 1,583 General and administrative

735 698 1,481 1,500 Total operating expenses

2,371 2,486 4,560 4,879











Operating loss from continuing operations

(1,394) (807) (2,180) (1,554) Loss from change in fair value of embedded derivative

- - (1,974) - Other financial (expenses) income, net

(131) (109) (127) 67 Financial (expenses) income, net

(131) (109) (2,101) 67 Loss from continuing operations









before taxes on income

(1,525) (916) (4,281) (1,487) Income tax benefits (expenses)

- (12) 13 (17) Loss from continuing operations

(1,525) (928) (4,268) (1,504) Loss from discontinued operations

(1,197) (195) (1,615) (288) Net loss

$ (2,722) $ (1,123) $ (5,883) $ (1,792) Basic and diluted net loss attributable to

shareholders per ordinary share (***)









From continuing operations

(0.02) (0.02) (0.07) (0.03) From discontinued operations

(0.02) (**) (0.03) (0.01)















$ (0.04) $ (0.02) $ (0.10) $ (0.04)











Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

62,577,692 (***)56,335,759 58,225,215 (***)53,840,138 (*) Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation. (**) Less than $0.01 per ordinary share. (**) Basic and diluted net losses losses attributable to shareholders perordinary share for previous reporting periods were

retroactively adjusted due to the completion of rights offering

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD. INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (US dollars in thousands)





Six months ended June 30,



2021 (*) 2020 Cash flows from continuing operating activities





Net loss from continuing operations

$ (4,268) $ (1,504) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in provided





by continuing operating activities:





Stock-based compensation related to options issued





to employees and others

29 28 Accrued interest and linkage differences, net

(55) (162) Transaction expenses related to convertible short-term loan received

from shareholders

10 - Loss from change in fair value of embedded derivative

1,974 - Depreciation and amortization

200 212 Deferred tax (benefits) expenses, net

(13) 17







Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Change in accrued severance pay, net

5 11 (Increase) decrease in trade receivables, net

(1,143) 92 Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(416) (92) (Increase) decrease in inventories

(263) 380 Increase in trade payables

544 1,268 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

173 (283) Net cash used in continuing operating activities

(3,223) (33)







Cash flows from continuing investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets

(137) (283) Change in short-term investments, net

(1,500) 511 Net cash (used in) provided by continuing investing activities

(1,637) 228







Cash flows from continuing financing activities





(Decrease) increase in short-term bank credit and loans, net

(1,474) 62 Convertible short-term loan received from shareholders, net of

transaction expenses

923 - Repayment of long-term bank loans

(2) (7) Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issuance costs

3.209 1,369 Net cash provided by continuing financing activities

2,656 1,424







Cash flows from discontinued operations





Net cash used in discontinued operating activities

(91) (1,300) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued investing activities

1,338 (207) Net cash (used in) provided by discontinued financing activities

(380) 799







Total net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations

867 (708)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(98) (86)







(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,435) 825 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period

2,499 2,648







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period

$ 1,064 $ 3,473 (*) Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

