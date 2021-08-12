On Track Innovations Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

YOKNEAM, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. ("OTI") (OTCQX: OTIVF) (the "Company" or "OTI"), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Management Comments

Mr. Yehuda Holtzman, OTI's CEO, commented, "We are pleased with the growth in our Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue, which continued to grow in the second quarter of 2021, in line with our strategy.  We also saw strong traction in our target regions bringing new customers and growing business with existing customers, all with potential for long-term recurring revenue growth. However, we have seen a significant increase in the prices and scarcity of electronic parts, along with extremely extended delivery dates which impacted our revenues and product gross margin, mainly in the Retail segment. Hence, a large portion of additional revenue we were hoping to recognize in the second quarter has become backlogged and will be delivered later in the year." 

Following OTI's sale of our Polish subsidiary, ASEC, in Poland, the financial results of ASEC were included as discontinued operations and all the prior periods' information has been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation.

Second quarter 2021 Financial Results Summary

  • Revenue in the quarter was $2.9 million, compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. These amounts include SaaS revenues, which are recurring by nature, and amounted to $405 thousand in the quarter compared to $286 thousand in the second quarter of last year.
  • Gross profit in the quarter was $1.0 million, or 34% of revenues, compared to $1.7 million, or 42% of revenues, in the second quarter of last year.
  • Operating expenses totaled $2.4 million in the quarter, compared to operating expenses of $2.5 million in the second quarter of last year.
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $1.5 million, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million in the second quarter of last year.
  • Net loss was $2.7 million, or loss of $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or loss of $0.02 per share, in the second quarter of last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations was $1.3 million in the quarter, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.7 million in the second quarter of last year. 
  • As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.6 million.

About On Track Innovations Ltd
On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Whenever we use words such as "will," "look forward," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "believe," "should," "can" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss, among others: the Company's strategy, potential of new customers, growing business with existing customers and the potential for long-term recurring revenues, increased traction and opportunities, the Company's expected growth and profitability, expected backlog as well as current trends of price increases, scarcity of electronic parts and extended delivery dates. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on OTI's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, including those as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Performance or achievements of OTI could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are stated under the captions "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) and other known and unknown uncertainties and risk factors including those detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, namely, adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations, or adjusted earnings from continuing operations before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations represents earnings before interest or financing expenses, income tax, depreciation and amortization, and further eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation expense. OTI believes that adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations should be considered in evaluating the Company's operations since it provides a clear indication of the Company's operating results. This measure should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for the U.S. GAAP results. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release have been reconciled to the U.S. GAAP results in the table below.

ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENT

The following table reflects selected On Track Innovations Ltd.

non-GAAP results reconciled to GAAP results:

 (US dollars in thousands)


Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

(*)2020

2021

(*)2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





Net loss

$       (2,722)

$       (1,123)

$       (5,883)

$        (1,792)





Net loss from discontinued operations

1,197

195

1,615

288

Financial expenses (income), net

131

109

2,101

(67)

Depreciation and amortization

100

105

200

212

Income tax (benefits) expenses, net

-

12

(13)

17

Total EBITDA FROM CONTINUING

$       (1,294)

$          (702)

$     (1,980)

$       (1,342)

OPERATIONS








Stock-based compensation

15

16

29

28

Total adjusted EBITDA FROM CONTINUING

$       (1,279)

$          (686)

$     (1,951)

$       (1,314)

OPERATIONS





 

          (*)    Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(US dollars in thousands)



June 30,

December 31,


2021

2020

Assets






Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents


$       959

$      1,377

Short-term investments


1,605

105

Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful


 accounts of $609 and $620 as of June 30, 2021 


 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

2,139

1,148

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

2,712

695

Inventories

2,742

2,479

Assets from discontinued operations - held for sale

-

6,358




Total current assets

10,157

12,162




Non-current assets






Long term restricted deposit for employee benefits

504

511




Severance pay deposits

406

411




Property, plant and equipment, net

705

752




Intangible assets, net


189

247




Right-of-use assets due to operating leases

2,508

2,903




Total non-current assets

4,312

4,824

Total Assets

$    14,469

$    16,986

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(US dollars in thousands)


June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Liabilities and Equity




Current Liabilities

Short-term bank credit, short-term loans and current maturities

  of long-term bank loans

$        795

$              542

Convertible short-term loan from a controlling shareholder

77

625

Trade payables

2,212

1,667

Other current liabilities

4,270

2,283

Liabilities from discontinued operations - held for sale

-

5,829



Total current liabilities

$     7,354

$      10,946



Long-Term Liabilities

Long-term loans, net of current maturities

8

14

Long-term liabilities due to operating leases, net of current maturities

1,931

2,343

Accrued severance pay

977

977

Total long-term liabilities

2,916

3,334



Total Liabilities

10,270

14,280






Commitments and Contingencies




Equity




Ordinary shares of NIS 0.1 par value: Authorized –

100,000,000 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020;

issued: 73,968,592 and 55,003,076 shares as



of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively;

outstanding: 72,789,893 and 53,824,377 shares



as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

2,008

1,423

Additional paid-in capital

233,391

227,209

Treasury shares at cost - 1,178,699 shares as of June 30,

   2021 and December 31, 2020

(2,000)

(2,000)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(352)

(961)

Accumulated deficit

(228,848)

(222,965)

Total Equity

4,199

2,706



Total Liabilities and Equity

$    14,469

$     16,986

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(US dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)








Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,


2021

         (*) 2020

2021

           (*)2020

Revenues




Sales


$      2,446

$       3,751

$      4,833

$        7,094

Software as a Service ("SaaS")

405

286

787

610






Total revenues


2,851

4,037

5,620

7,704






Cost of revenues




Cost of sales

1,874

2,358

3,240

4,379

Total cost of revenues

1,874

2,358

3,240

4,379






Gross profit

977

1,679

2,380

3,325

Operating expenses




Research and development

900

903

1,738

1,796

Selling and marketing


736

885

1,341

1,583

General and administrative


735

698

1,481

1,500

Total operating expenses

2,371

2,486

4,560

4,879






Operating loss from continuing operations

(1,394)

(807)

(2,180)

(1,554)

Loss from change in fair value of embedded derivative

-

-

(1,974)

-

Other financial (expenses) income, net

(131)

(109)

(127)

67

Financial (expenses) income, net

(131)

(109)

(2,101)

67

Loss from continuing operations




 before taxes on income

(1,525)

(916)

(4,281)

(1,487)

Income tax benefits (expenses)


-

(12)

13

(17)

Loss from continuing operations

(1,525)

(928)

(4,268)

(1,504)

Loss from discontinued operations

(1,197)

(195)

(1,615)

(288)

Net loss

 

$     (2,722)

$     (1,123)

$     (5,883)

$     (1,792)

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to
shareholders per ordinary share (***)






From continuing operations

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.07)

(0.03)

From discontinued operations

(0.02)

(**)

(0.03)

(0.01)








$      (0.04)

$       (0.02)

$      (0.10)

$       (0.04)






Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
computing basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

 

62,577,692

 

(***)56,335,759

 

58,225,215

 

(***)53,840,138

 

(*)      Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

(**)     Less than $0.01 per ordinary share.

(**)     Basic and diluted net losses losses attributable to shareholders perordinary share for previous reporting periods were 
          retroactively adjusted due to the completion of rights offering

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

(US dollars in thousands)



Six months ended June 30,


2021

(*) 2020

Cash flows from continuing operating activities


Net loss from continuing operations

$     (4,268)

$       (1,504)

Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in provided




by continuing operating activities:


Stock-based compensation related to options issued


  to employees and others

29

28

Accrued interest and linkage differences, net

(55)

(162)

Transaction expenses related to convertible short-term loan received
from shareholders

10

-

Loss from change in fair value of embedded derivative

1,974

-

Depreciation and amortization

200

212

Deferred tax (benefits) expenses, net

(13)

17




Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Change in accrued severance pay, net

5

11

(Increase) decrease in trade receivables, net

(1,143)

92

Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(416)

(92)

(Increase) decrease in inventories

(263)

380

Increase in trade payables

544

1,268

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

173

(283)

Net cash used in continuing operating activities

(3,223)

(33)




Cash flows from continuing investing activities


Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets

(137)

(283)

Change in short-term investments, net

(1,500)

511

Net cash (used in) provided by continuing investing activities

(1,637)

228




Cash flows from continuing financing activities


(Decrease) increase in short-term bank credit and loans, net

(1,474)

62

Convertible short-term loan received from shareholders, net of
transaction expenses

923

-

Repayment of long-term bank loans

(2)

(7)

Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issuance costs

3.209

1,369

Net cash provided by continuing financing activities

2,656

1,424




Cash flows from discontinued operations


Net cash used in discontinued operating activities

(91)

(1,300)

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued investing activities

1,338

(207)

Net cash (used in) provided by discontinued financing activities

(380)

799




Total net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations

867

(708)




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(98)

(86)




(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,435)

825

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period

2,499

2,648




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period

$       1,064

$      3,473

 

(*)   Reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

SOURCE On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI)

