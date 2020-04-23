On Track Innovations Ltd. to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and host a Conference Call on Wednesday, May 6th at 9 am EDT

YOKNEAM, Israel, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI) (OTCQX: OTIVF), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before market open on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020.

Management will host an investor conference call at 9:00am ET on May 6th, 2020, to discuss OTI's first quarter 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a live Q&A session taking questions from participants.

To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (6:00 am PST)

U.S. Dial-in: 1-888-317-6002

International Dial-in: 1-412-317-5245

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1720/34474

Please dial in a few minutes before the start of the call and request to join the "On Track Innovations Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call" to ensure timely participation.

The conference call will be available for replay by clicking here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

About On Track Innovations Ltd

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Whenever we use words such as "will," "look forward," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "believe," "should," "can" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on OTI's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of OTI could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are stated under the captions "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) and other known and unknown uncertainties and risk factors including those detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

OTI Investor Relations Contact:

Ehud Helft

GK Investor and Public Relations

+1 646 201 9246

[email protected]

