On Wednesday, March 27: Jersey Mike's Donates 100 Percent Of Sales To Local Charities

Day of Giving is the culmination of Jersey Mike's Month of Giving fundraising campaign in March, supporting more than 200 local charities across the nation. Partners include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. For a list of participating restaurants and charity partners, please visit www.jerseymikes.com/mog/charities .

Last year's Month of Giving initiative raised more than $6 million for local charities nationwide and the company hopes to raise even more this year. (See new commercial)

As part of the campaign, Jersey Mike's, known for its authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, has collected donations from customers all month.

"On March 27, Day of Giving, we give to give by donating 100 percent of sales to our more than 200 charity partners nationwide," said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO. "The opportunities to give are all around us so please seek out your opportunity to give and make a difference in someone's life."

The more you order, the more Jersey Mike's gives. Proceeds from every single sale including subs, chips, drinks and catering orders go to the charities this Wednesday.

"Giving…making a difference in someone's life" has been the mission of Jersey Mike's from the beginning. Since 2010, Jersey Mike's locations throughout the country have raised more than $34 million for worthy local charities and have distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

For more information, please visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog

About Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,000 locations open and under development nationwide, believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Jersey Mike's offers A Sub Above®, serving authentic fresh sliced subs on freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started with in 1956 – and is passionate about giving back to its local communities. For more information, please visit www.jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes) and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes). Join the conversation at #JerseyMikesGives.

Contact: Kyle Potvin, kpotvin@splashllc.com, 917-838-4500

SOURCE Jersey Mike’s Subs

