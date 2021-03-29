On Wednesday, March 31: Jersey Mike's Donates ALL Sales to Local Charities

Day of Giving is the culmination of Jersey Mike's Month of Giving fundraising campaign in March, supporting more than 200 local charities across the nation. Partners include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. As part of the campaign, Jersey Mike's has collected donations from customers all month. For a list of participating restaurants and charity partners, please visit www.jerseymikes.com/mog/charities .

"Join us on Wednesday, March 31, our Day of Giving, when we give all of our sales — not just profit — to great local causes," said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO. "Charities across the country need our help more than ever so please order and make a difference in someone's life."

There are many ways to order including contact-less options. Takeout orders can be placed in-store or for pickup (curbside pickup is available in many areas!) through the website or through the Jersey Mike's app . Delivery is available through Jersey Mike's app or third-party delivery partners.

The more you order, the more Jersey Mike's gives. Proceeds from every single sale including subs, chips, drinks and catering orders go to the charities this Wednesday. (See new commercial)

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $32 million for local charities.

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com). Join the conversation at #JerseyMikesGives.

