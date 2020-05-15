ON24 Hosts MINDSHIFT Event to Empower and Connect Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help professionals stay inspired during today's new normal, ON24 and Epic Keynotes are teaming up to present MINDSHIFT , a first of its kind live digital event to benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund .

Powered by the ON24 Platform, MINDSHIFT features a line up of the world's best keynote speakers on a single virtual stage to help professionals master new professional skills, unlock personal insights and challenge the status quo. Taking place on Monday, May 18th, from 10 am to Noon Pacific Time, the event is designed to lift up attendees, helping them understand their own power and agency during this crisis and features the following speakers:

All attendees will be encouraged to engage in the fight against COVID-19 by making a donation through the ON24 COVID-19 Response Engagement Tool , a new feature within ON24 Webcast Elite , that will build on the more than 35,000 people who have already used the tool. For every person who joins the effort, ON24 and Epic Keynotes will make a donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund on their behalf. Other companies stepping up to support the event are Demand Gen Report , Dynamo Events , Netline Corporation , and Rollworks .

ON24 is on a mission to transform the way businesses engage with their audience, powering interactive, data-rich digital marketing experiences that drive a resilient revenue strategy. Through the ON24 Platform , marketers can create and deliver live, always-on and personalized webinar, content and virtual event experiences, and capture audience behavior to turn engagement into actionable data. With a digital experience taking place every minute, ON24 is the network where a half million professionals engage every day for a total of 4 billion engagement minutes per year. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com .

