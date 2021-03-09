ON24 Introduces Virtual Conference Professional to Execute Large-scale Digital Events Faster

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging digital events to engage with customers and prospects is a top priority for companies across many industries. To help organizations quickly deliver large-scale virtual experiences, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced ON24 Virtual Conference Professional (Pro) for all types of live and on-demand digital events. Virtual Conference Pro enables easy, self-service set-up of interactive, multi-session, and multi-day global events for up to thousands of attendees. Now marketing teams can get digital environments up and running quickly to deliver engaging virtual experiences that deepen customer relationships.

The addition of Virtual Conference Pro builds upon the success of Virtual Conference Enterprise used today by customers, making leading ON24 virtual event solutions accessible to a broader set of customers. Marketing teams now have greater flexibility and choice to run the event they want with the solution that best fits their needs.

"Events are core to our digital-first strategy and reaching global audiences," said Jack Foster, vice president of global demand generation and marketing operations at SurveyMonkey. "ON24 allows us to create interactive experiences that enhance audience engagement and give us rich analytics and data to build stronger, lasting connections with our customers."

Marketing teams often rely on general-purpose online meeting and video conferencing tools that are difficult to scale and not designed to create content-rich, interactive experiences. Virtual Conference Pro allows organizations to quickly stand-up customized events that drive audience engagement through highly interactive event sessions and networking opportunities.

Easy-to-use self-service templates and tools, as well as expert support, make it easy to set-up a comprehensive, large-scale event environment that includes custom event tracks, multimedia content, and personalized attendee experiences. Interactive capabilities such as attendee networking, requesting a meeting or demo, chat, and surveys give marketing multiple ways to engage customers and track interest and buying readiness. Integration of audience engagement data with marketing automation tools and CRM also help prompt effective sales follow-up.

Both editions, Virtual Conference Pro and Virtual Conference Enterprise, provide enterprise-class security and integrations with the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, including ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Connect. Virtual Conference Enterprise is a fully configurable edition to tailor attendees' access to content, execute localized regional events in real-time, and leverage gamification capabilities to enhance audience engagement – all with full-service support for seamless event production and execution.

"Delivering personalized, interactive engagement at a much larger scale is a business priority," said Cynda Covert, events and tradeshow advisor senior at FIS. "With ON24, we can create the virtual environment we want and deliver the immersive digital experiences that best engage our customers."

Virtual Conference Professional and Virtual Conference Enterprise are available now. Register for a demo at ON24.com/VirtualConferenceDemo to learn how to scale your next digital event experiences and better engage audiences.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based Digital Experience Platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 1,900 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US Banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "convert," "believe," "plan," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to sustain our recent revenue growth rate, attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; fluctuation in our performance, our history of net losses and expected increases in our expenses; competition in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and otherwise manage our growth; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions or other issues with our technology or third-party services; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters; and matters relating to our common stock, along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

Media Contact:

Roger Villareal

+1-415-336-5972

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Maili Bergman

+1-310-630-9630

[email protected]

SOURCE ON24, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ON24.com

