Onassis Mining Group has changed its corporate name to Onassis Holdings Corp.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Onassis Mining Group, Inc. (OTC: ONSS) (the "Company") has announced that it has changed its corporate name to Onassis Holdings Corp. The name change reflects the Company's change to acting as a holding company for health care products, cosmetics, biotech, CBD infused product. There has been no change of control of the Company. To reflect is new business focus, the Company has formed a new wholly-owned subsidiary named Ananda Labs, Inc. The Company's Onassis Gold subsidiary will continue to focus on mining licenses.

The Company will be submitting notice to FINRA of the name change.

Forward-Looking Statements: Any information contained within this news release, which is not historical data, may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from the assumptions currently anticipated.

