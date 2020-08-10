OnBoard Accelerates International Expansion By Opening New Australia Office

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnBoard, the award-winning virtual board management solution that securely connects organizations and their directors, accelerated its international expansion today by opening a new office in Sydney, Australia. The opening of the new location enhances Passageways' global scale and gives the company a prominent presence from which to serve its customers in Australia and New Zealand. To lead this effort, Colin Panagakis has been appointed as the Business Development Manager for the Australia office. Colin brings 15 years of experience and expertise in technology sales and board management to the table. He will focus on delivering customer relationships in Australia and New Zealand to fuel the company's international expansion.

"Australia and New Zealand have been an important part of our growth, and so I am thrilled to have Colin join our team and lead this effort," said Passageways Co-Founder and CEO Paroon Chadha. "With the spread of COVID-19, frontline organizations around the world need a solution to navigate the crisis and make thoughtful, far reaching, governance decisions. OnBoard offers powerful tools for these organizations to run virtual board meetings and connect people together even when they are working apart."

As the world's fastest-growing board management software provider and winner of 15 Stevie® Awards for two years running, OnBoard is trusted by 12,000 boards and committees around the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Kenya, Bahrain, Mexico, and Canada. OnBoard is on a mission to inspire and enable teams to perform better, together, including leading brands such as Global Citizen, SAE International, W.L. Gore and Associates, and Habitat for Humanity. Prominent customers in Australia and New Zealand include Mercy Hospital Dunedin Limited, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Breaking the Silence, and Healthy Workplaces Limited.

"We are seeing incredible demand in the APAC market," said Paul Stark, Director of Passageways' UK office. "Opening an office in Sydney further expands our international presence and positions OnBoard as the perfect choice for boards and committees looking to make smart, agile governance decisions."

"OnBoard empowers boards of directors to make better decisions more efficiently," said Panagakis. "I'm excited to join the team, and I look forward to building on our momentum and delivering even more value for our customers."

About Passageways

Passageways was founded in 2003. OnBoard is a virtual board management solution that securely connects organizations and their directors to all their meeting materials, meeting agendas, minutes, approvals, eSignatures, calendars, policies, and procedures. OnBoard is trusted by more than 12,000 boards of directors and committees around the world, including public companies, private organizations, non-profit organizations and government bodies.

