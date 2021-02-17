Onboard Announces Funding & Aims to Solve Customer's Failure to Launch

DETROIT, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard, a B2B SaaS solving challenges for customer onboarding teams, has raised $1.25M in a round led by Ludlow Ventures that includes Zelkova Ventures and Detroit Venture Partners.

Onboard creates smart automation, effortless collaboration and internal/external visibility, enabling companies to work from shared, dynamic launch plans with their clients.

Onboard currently has dozens of companies leveraging the platform in private beta -- and today they'll be opening up for public signups. They plan on slowly adding clients over the next few weeks -- ensuring they provide top-notch onboarding of course.

"We're fortunate to have the ability to optimize for learning and customer feedback instead of revenue -- don't get me wrong, we want to make money -- but we're more focused on building a product that solves Customer Onboarding for Businesses," says Jeff Epstein.

Epstein, CEO, previously founded Ambassador Software, which was acquired in 2018 by Intrado where he first started working with Will Stevenson and Matt Majewski, who were both part of the Leadership team. They are joined by two other former Ambassador employees. Onboard plans to continue hiring throughout 2021, adding to their already fully distributed team.

Stevenson, COO, has been managing Ops and Success Orgs for almost a decade. Ambassador was the third company he helped usher into a successful acquisition. "I couldn't be more excited about Onboard. Getting to work with good friends that are actually former colleagues, while scaling a business that we're so passionate about is the perfect mixture - making it rewarding and fun. It's the dream," says Stevenson.

Customer onboarding is ripe for disruption, or frankly, eruption, as there isn't much available for this critical department today. They're often forced to work within the existing product suite: Google Docs; email; Asana or monday.com, without many of the features which would actually help onboard customers faster and enable these specialists to better excel at their job.

"More and more companies are investing in customer success, and onboarding is often overlooked yet an absolutely essential function for long-term client success. With widely accepted solutions across every other function of customer success, now is the time to give the onboarding team and their management a platform built specifically for them."

Founders, Jeffrey D. Epstein, William Stevenson & Matt Majewski

