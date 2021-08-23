Onboard Systems Delivers First H125 Swing Cargo Hook Systems for Factory Installation at Airbus Helicopters

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard Systems International, LLC, a leading provider of innovative helicopter cargo hook equipment, today announced that it has shipped the first delivery of their TALON® LC Hydraulic Cargo Hook Swing System for factory installation at the Airbus H125 final assembly line (FAL) in Marignane, France. The new swing system was developed under contract with Airbus Helicopters and includes Onboard's hydraulic cargo hook, gimbal frame technology, and its new C-40 cockpit indicator for the integrated Onboard Weighing System.

Onboard's TALON LC Hydraulic Cargo Hook Swing System for the H125 is CRFS compliant and available for factory installation.

Onboard's new equipment is available as a factory-installed option through Airbus Helicopters and was designed to be compliant with the crash resistant fuel system (CRFS) that is part of the current H125 baseline aircraft configuration. In addition, the C-40 indicator connects to the vehicle and engine multifunction display (VEMD), allowing operators to take full advantage of external and internal load performance increases including higher NR law for external load operations.

"It has been a pleasure collaborating with Airbus to provide this Onboard swing cargo hook system for factory installation on the H125, which has been requested by operators for a number of years," said Mike Fox, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Onboard Systems. "Onboard is committed listening to our customers and continuously improving our products with features that enhance safety, maintainability, and usability. This new cargo hook swing system advances the external load capabilities of the H125 and provides immediate value to Airbus customers."

Onboard's TALON LC Hydraulic Cargo Hook offers a hydraulically-activated backup quick release subsystem manufactured from braided stainless steel for maximum durability. The hydraulic cables can be routed with the electrical control cables for a cleaner installation that helps keep the lines from snagging during use. To further protect the cables, hook, and fuselage, the cargo hook system also comes with a built-in bumper and travel stops. The gimbal swing frame is designed so that each half of the swing can move independently of each other to accommodate the individual movement of the four attachment cables, reducing the stresses to both the airframe and the swing frame when transporting a load. The integrated Onboard Weighing System shows pilots the precise weight of each load they are carrying using Onboard's C-40 indicator, which provides both analog and digital displays of the load weight.

About Onboard Systems

Onboard Systems International, LLC designs and manufactures innovative helicopter lift equipment for the worldwide aerospace industry, including belly hooks, cargo hook suspension systems, Onboard Weighing Systems, and remote hook equipment. Its lightweight, high-quality products provide operators with increased safety and cost efficiencies through customer-driven designs, responsive service and support, and low on-going maintenance costs. Onboard Systems maintains a rigorous quality management system (QMS) designed to meet or exceed the strict requirements of AS9100 Revision D, ISO 9001:2015, helicopter airframe manufacturers, and aviation regulatory agencies. Founded in 1975, Onboard Systems was acquired in 2019 by Liberty Hall Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Onboard Systems is based in Vancouver, Washington; visit our website, OnboardSystems.com, for more information.

