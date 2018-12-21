OnCallPhotographers.com Announces Its Holiday Wedding Photographer Discount Packages

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncallphotographers.com is announcing its holiday wedding photography special package deals for brides and grooms to be in the state of Florida. The company had a great response to their black Friday special deals and now with the new year coming, they are announcing its holiday special. Brides and grooms throughout the state of Florida will be happy to know that their photographers are top experts in their field and love taking pictures. When a customer calls in, they will get connected with a professional photographer that will discuss package deal prices based on a clients requirements. The photography package will be customized for the customer.

This company also does photography in the areas of portraits, Bat/Bar Mitzvahs, sweet sixteen's, corporate events, pets, food, modeling portfolios, headshots, communions, graduations, holiday parties and much more. The company connects you with one of their photographers that have a passion for photography.

On Call Photogaphers, Inc. photographers also travel out of state for their clients. Destination weddings are becoming more popular. Their website is easy to navigate through and customer service is available 24 hours daily. They aim to give excellent customer service satisfaction.

Finding a professional photographer in Florida can be complex since there are many photographers to choose from. When a customer works with Oncallphotographers.com, they have already pre-screened their photographers and have qualified them based on their experience and portfolios.

The photographers will show the potential clients their full portfolio when meeting face to face. Most of the company's clients prefer booking a wedding photographer between 4 to 8 hours. The high-resolution images are edited for digital download delivery.

Other photography packages that the company have are for pre-engagement and engagement photos sessions. Many bride and grooms to be prefer booking photographers for around 3 to 5 hours for this type of event. They even put together wedding albums for the client and more. Some brides and grooms also enjoy having a second day shoot after their wedding day. The bride and groom can dress up in their wedding attire or in different dresswear for a full photo session. Here, the photographer will capture the couples' love the day after the "big day." Many brides and grooms prefer having their pictures taken of them on the beach.

Oncallphotographers.com also connects clients with top videographers in South Florida. This includes West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Miami, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and all other areas in Florida.

Some couples often prefer having multiple photographers at their events and the company is equipped to providing multiple professional photographers for any occasion. The discount wedding photography packages are limited and given on a first come, first serve basis.

The holidays are here and the company says that it has been getting a lot of requests for holiday party photographers. The company is working around the clock for their customers. On Call Photographers, Inc. allows customers to book a photographer on demand. Tourists that are coming to the state of Florida for a holiday event or vacation, can call one of the company's photographers. The photographer will come out to take pictures of someone on the beach, at their home/hotel or anywhere that the client chooses.

