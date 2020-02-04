Once A Moon Unveils Debut Collection Of Genuine Moondust Jewelry

Each Once A Moon piece is accompanied by a certificate verifying the authenticity and origin of the lunar material it's made with. Every authenticated meteorite is listed by name in the official meteoritical bulletin, meaning each piece of jewelry can be traced directly back to the rock it was sourced from. No other product of its kind offers a comparable level of provenance.

"My wife and I developed the idea during a conversation about giving the impossible gift," said Doug Ingalls, Once A Moon co-founder and member of the Meteorite Club, Planetary Society and Meteoritical Society. "I collect meteorites, and one of us said, 'wouldn't it be great if you could literally give someone the moon?' We worked on the concept for the next six months and the brand was born."

Founders Doug and Lynne Ingalls have more than two decades of experience developing, launching and scaling successful gift and jewelry enterprises.

The brand's inaugural collection starts at $130.00 and can be viewed here. Each piece is crafted by hand, so no two are exactly like. All lunar material is examined and classified by one of the world's foremost meteorite experts from the University of Washington Meteoritical Department, Dr. Anthony Irving.

Every order comes with free two-day shipping within the United States. Now through Valentine's Day, receive free engraving, two-piece gift box and gift bag with every purchase. Learn more about Once A Moon in this video. For more information or to browse the collection, visit www.OnceAMoon.com.

ABOUT ONCE A MOON

Once A Moon is a family owned and operated company that creates one-of-a-kind gifts and jewelry featuring authentic moondust. Launched in 2019 by Lynne and Doug Ingalls, the product line includes jewelry handcrafted from precious metals and material from genuine, expertly verified lunar meteorites. For more information, please visit OnceAMoon.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

