Once Asking $15 Million, Bespoke Penthouse at Miami's Four Seasons Heads to Luxury Auction®

In creating the penthouse, the owner wanted to realize his vision for a retreat that served as both a luxurious pied-à-terre and an elegant art gallery, according to Platinum. "He enjoyed hosting close friends and business associates there, in addition to displaying some of his favorite paintings and sculptures," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's president and founder. In fact, the oversized, floor-to-ceiling windows located throughout the grand salon are handsomely bordered in exotic woods, which was done to create "frames" of the penthouse's impressive views – portraying them as "works of art."

Fine finishes such as illuminated onyx, marble and lapis lazuli are located throughout the residence, in addition to more than $1 million in custom woodwork. Notable features include a private foyer, sprawling salon/art gallery, gourmet kitchen, custom wet bar and wine storage, two balconies, and a sumptuous master suite that features large walk-in closets for him-and-her, in addition to a large bathroom hosting a glass-enclosed steam shower and a jacuzzi tub surrounded in teak - designed to create the feeling of being aboard a yacht while looking out over Miami and the Biscayne Bay.

The residence will convey with four covered parking spaces, three storage units and five memberships to the Equinox Fitness Club, which is located on the property grounds.

Final property previews will be held Thursday, January 28, by appointment between 11am and 5pm ET. Bidders must register with Platinum by a deadline of 5pm ET on Thursday in order to participate in the auction. Photos, video and various property and auction documents are available online at MiamiLuxuryAuction.com. Interested parties may also contact Platinum's project manager, Ms. Tawny Wolf, at 800.939.1672.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions developed the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions, and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team eclipsed the $1 billion-dollar mark in luxury real estate auction sales experience in the fourth quarter of 2020.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions

Related Links

https://platinumluxuryauctions.com

