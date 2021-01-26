Once Asking $15 Million, Bespoke Penthouse at Miami's Four Seasons Heads to Luxury Auction®
Jan 26, 2021, 14:00 ET
MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A penthouse condominium at Miami's Four Seasons Private Residences has been scheduled for sale via luxury auction® on January 29, 2021. The residence was previously asking as much as $15 million, but will now sell to the auction's highest bidder without reserve, meaning the highest bid will prevail regardless of the price. Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions, a real estate auction house specializing in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties, was hired by the property owner to manage the transaction. Platinum is also working in tandem with listing agent Techrin Hijazi of the Brown Harris Stevens Miami brokerage.
The penthouse, which has had only one owner to date, was created in 2005-2006 by combining three individual units during initial construction of the Four Seasons development on Brickell Avenue in downtown Miami. The result is a 5,800-sf retreat that occupies half of the building's 70th floor. From its elevated perch, the residence offers 270-degree, "sunset to sunrise" views that include the Atlantic Ocean, Miami Beaches and the vibrant downtown and Brickell districts.
In creating the penthouse, the owner wanted to realize his vision for a retreat that served as both a luxurious pied-à-terre and an elegant art gallery, according to Platinum. "He enjoyed hosting close friends and business associates there, in addition to displaying some of his favorite paintings and sculptures," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's president and founder. In fact, the oversized, floor-to-ceiling windows located throughout the grand salon are handsomely bordered in exotic woods, which was done to create "frames" of the penthouse's impressive views – portraying them as "works of art."
Fine finishes such as illuminated onyx, marble and lapis lazuli are located throughout the residence, in addition to more than $1 million in custom woodwork. Notable features include a private foyer, sprawling salon/art gallery, gourmet kitchen, custom wet bar and wine storage, two balconies, and a sumptuous master suite that features large walk-in closets for him-and-her, in addition to a large bathroom hosting a glass-enclosed steam shower and a jacuzzi tub surrounded in teak - designed to create the feeling of being aboard a yacht while looking out over Miami and the Biscayne Bay.
The residence will convey with four covered parking spaces, three storage units and five memberships to the Equinox Fitness Club, which is located on the property grounds.
Final property previews will be held Thursday, January 28, by appointment between 11am and 5pm ET. Bidders must register with Platinum by a deadline of 5pm ET on Thursday in order to participate in the auction. Photos, video and various property and auction documents are available online at MiamiLuxuryAuction.com. Interested parties may also contact Platinum's project manager, Ms. Tawny Wolf, at 800.939.1672.
