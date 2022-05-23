Once in a Generation, World-Class Estate in the Heart of Silicon Valley Enters Market

While Silicon Valley is home to the global center of technological innovation, Green Gables also remains an enduring connection to a pioneering California of long ago. It's a bridge between then and now, a property steeped in Bay Area lore. At the turn of the 20th century, prominent entrepreneur, visionary and philanthropist, Mortimer Fleishhacker, Sr., and his artist wife, Bella Gerstle Fleishhacker, amassed nine parcels in the leafy Northern California enclave of Woodside, and transformed them into one of the most magnificent residences in the world, a loving homage to their extensive travels to the English and Italian countryside. Five generations later, Green Gables has never changed hands and remains in the Fleishhacker family, each generation of which has meticulously stewarded the estate for over a century.

Rick Hilton, President and Founder of Hilton & Hyland states, "Once in a while, on very rare occasions, a new property comes to market that exceeds all expectations, that despite all of the magnificent homes we have been so privileged to represent over the years, simply stands out for its beauty, grandeur, and heritage. Green Gables is such a place."

He continues, "To experience it in all of its splendor, to recognize its undeniable role in California's history, and then to imagine what dreams its next fortunate owner will realize there, is as equally exciting as it is an honor."

The multi-generational compound bears the stamp of legendary architects and leaders of the early 20th century Arts and Crafts movement, Charles Sumner Greene and Henry Mather Greene. The duo's visionary design ensured that the estate's astounding landscapes were beautifully integrated with the spectacular views of the Silicon valley and the pristine Santa Cruz Mountains.

Bringing Cotswold charm to the West Coast, Green Gables marries the enchanting beauty of its classic architecture with an oasis of sustainable and therapeutic living. Boasting seven residences, three swimming pools, including California's first-ever free-form swimming pool, a 60-by-300-foot Roman-style reflecting pool, a tennis court, and a large spring-fed reservoir sustaining much of the estate's irrigation, an orchard, as well as endless natural habitats and bountiful vegetable and flower gardens, it is no surprise the estate is often revered as one of the most spectacular estates in the country.

These opulent features and spectacular setting explain why the home has attracted so many artists, visionaries and dignitaries over the years – from hosting European royalty to serving as the venue for the United Nations' 20th anniversary gala.

"If once-in-a-lifetime were a place, it would be Green Gables. It is a rare privilege to represent one of the grandest architectural treasures of our country. Where an established history meets a sustainable present, the next chapter in this estate's legacy will be exciting to witness. In a myriad of ways Green Gables is a blank canvas, ready for the next visionary's imprint." Zach Goldsmith exclaims.

