Once Upon a Farm Releases New 'Farmer Jen's Sweet Potato Pie' Blend in Partnership with Save the Children

Inspired by Once Upon a Farm CoFounder and Chief Brand Officer Jennifer Garner's family recipe and her century-old family farm in Locust Grove, Oklahoma, Farmer Jen's Sweet Potato Pie blend features savory sweet potatoes with silky coconut milk, sweet dates and a touch of vanilla for a cold-pressed, delicious pie-in-a-pouch snack perfect for everyone in the family. A specialty 12-pack of Farmer Jen's Sweet Potato Pie (which equates to a $3.00 donation providing a meal for a hungry child in rural America), and a Farmer Jen's Sweet Potato Pie Variety Pack will be available to purchase exclusively online at www.onceuponafarmorganics.com .

"This new recipe holds a special place in my heart, drawing inspiration from my Grandma Exie's delicious sweet potato pie recipe and using sweet potatoes planted and harvested by my Uncle Robert on our family farm in Locust Grove. Taking it one more level of love, a portion of product sales will aid the incredible work Save the Children continues to do," said Once Upon a Farm Cofounder and Chief Brand Officer, Jennifer Garner. "Having personally worked with the organization for over a decade, the timing is perfect for Once Upon a Farm and Save the Children to join forces and continue to help kids get a healthy start for a happier tomorrow."

"We are so proud to team up with Jennifer and the incredible Once Upon a Farm family, working to provide healthier, happier tomorrows for our nation's children," said Mark Shriver, Senior Vice President of U.S. Programs & Advocacy for Save the Children. "One hungry child in America is one too many, and the support Save the Children will receive through this partnership will help our efforts to nourish and feed children across rural America."

Like all Once Upon a Farm's products, Farmer Jen's Sweet Potato Pie contains no added sugar and is crafted with organic ingredients that are blended and cold-pressed to lock in the nutrients and flavors that kids love and parents trust.

To learn more about Once Upon a Farm and to purchase this online exclusive blend, visit www.onceuponafarmorganics.com.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Once Upon a Farm

At Once Upon a Farm, a better story starts here. We're on a greater mission in providing organic, crave-worthy, refrigerated snacks for children of all ages. Our recipes are crafted with only the best organic ingredients – whole fruits and veggies picked, blended and cold-pressed to lock in nutrients, taste and texture – to support your growing kids at every stage. Each of our non-GMO, non-dairy fruit & veggie blends, smoothies and dairy-free yogurts have no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives – just simple, real, nutrient-rich snacks your entire family will love. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

