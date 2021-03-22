Once Upon a Farm Unveils Brand Refresh

"Our company has evolved tremendously over the past few years," says Once Upon a Farmer's CEO and Co-Founder John Foraker, "When we launched, we wanted to change the baby category, but we've seen consumer demand shift and now it's so much bigger. We are helping lead the way for an entirely new category: all around Fresh Snacking. We felt the time was ripe to reimagine our branding and packaging to reflect this evolution. We wanted to create smiles while showcasing the goodness of our brand – both inside the pouch and as a mission-driven company. We couldn't be more excited to share it with our consumers."

The bold, vibrant, contemporary and inclusive new packaging highlights Once Upon a Farm's key differentiators for consumers, specifically its USDA certified organic and Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients, no sugar added feature, and cold-pressure protection promise that locks in the nutrients, taste and texture of ingredients used in each recipe. The new packaging also features the brand's new tagline, "A Better Story Starts Here", which speaks to the positive aspects of loving nutritious food from an early age. It also lends itself to the mission-forward work including their partnership with Save the Children – a non-profit organization helping kids grow up healthy, educated, and safe in the U.S. and around the world.

As part of the unveiling, Once Upon a Farm has introduced a new world of farm illustrations including fresh fruits and vegetables and, one-of-a-kind animal characters to help bring the brand story to life. They have also introduced a special Farmer Jen character who embodies the fun, playful, giving spirit of Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer Jennifer Garner. Farmer Jen will help highlight the brand's partnership with Save the Children to continue the work of hunger relief for children in rural America.

"As a company, Once Upon A Farm has always strived to tell a better story through our mission: provide healthy, nutritious snacks to kids of all ages. Our little brand has grown so much over the past few years, and we know we have our consumers to thank for sharing our vision," said Chief Brand Officer, Jennifer Garner. "As Co-Founder (shout out to my fellow founder farmers Cassandra, Ari, and John), I am thrilled to share our brand refresh, made—along with everything we do—with your kids in mind. We hope little ones have a blast engaging with our new farm characters and, of course, Farmer Jen, as her story unfolds. Bringing Farmer Jen and her buddies to life has been so much fun for all of us. She will be telling all kinds of tales celebrating farm life and healthy eating. The more you get to know her the more we hope you will agree with our new tag line: A Better Story Starts Here."

Once Upon a Farm was built on a dream with co-founders John Foraker, Jennifer Garner, Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz in crafting better, nutritious foods for littles ones. Using the magic of cold-pressure (also known as high-pressure pasteurization or HPP) to keep products safe and rid of harmful bacteria while locking in nutrients and of farm-fresh ingredients, they pioneered the first cold-pressed, organic fruit and veggie blends for babies. Today, Once Upon a Farm has received best-in-class certification from the Clean Label Project and shares an even better story and is on a greater mission in providing organic, crave-worthy, refrigerated snacks for children of all ages.

