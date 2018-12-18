Onco-Immunotherapy Market to Offer Healthy Growth Opportunities Till 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Opportunities and Gaps in the Global Onco-Immunotherapy Market by Epidemiology, By Variation in Therapy, By Class of Drugs (Monoclonal Antibodies, Cancer Vaccines, Check Point Inhibitors & Immunomodulators and Interferons Alpha), By Diagnosis (Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Melanoma, Prostate, Head & Neck) , By End-User Location (Hospital, Clinics and Home Based) and by Region (North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World): 2018-2025.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )

This extensive report from Stratview Research, studies the global onco-immunotherapy market over the trend period of 2014 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.



The Burning Questions This Report Will Answer:

1. Over 1.5 million people worldwide die from lung cancer per year; why does the disease still has an extremely poor prognosis with all the modern technology?

2. What are the options available for accurate prediction of lung cancer?

3. Which market is more lucrative: pharma, diagnostics or surgery?

4. Which technologies are available currently and how will the future technologies disrupt the market?



The Global Onco-Immunotherapy Market: Highlights

Oncologists believe that immunotherapy could be a wonder therapy for cancer. Since 2016, this innovation shifted the way in which cancer is treated and has transformed care for many patients. In fact, ASCO estimates that immune checkpoint inhibitors could save 250,000 years of life for the US patients with advanced lung cancer for whom a checkpoint inhibitor could be prescribed. Immune checkpoint inhibitors are medicines that release the brakes on the body's immune system, unleashing it to fight cancer.



Immunotherapy, also called biologic therapy, is a type of cancer treatment that boosts the body's natural defenses to fight cancer. It uses substances made by the body or in a laboratory to improve or restore immune system function. This report gives insight on the treatment of cancer patients with immunotherapy across different markets and brings out the gaps between existing way of therapeutics and the demand. It also explores the treatment of different types of cancer i.e. Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Melanoma, Prostate and others using immunotherapy and looks at the regulations, cost, and supply chain issues across the major markets.

Click here and ask for the detailed TOC of the report

OR

Click here and ask for a free sample of the report

The report gives an aerial view of the market for the manufacturers as well as looks at the demands and gaps at the hospitals for suppliers and distributors. Covering all the major markets where immunotherapy has been approved for the treatment of cancer, this report gives a global insight into the gaps and opportunities that exist in the market.

This Onco-Immunotherapy Market analysis has been segmented in the following six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain:

By Variation in Therapy Algorithm

By Epidemiology

By Class of Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cancer Vaccines

Check Point Inhibitors & Immunomodulators

Interferons Alpha

By Diagnosis

Lung, Breast

Colorectal

Melanoma

Prostate

Head & Neck

By End-User Location

Hospital

Clinics and

Home Based

By Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA , Canada )

Western Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , UK)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Middle East , Africa , Rest of Europe and Others)

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Future outlook

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the healthcare & life science industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market/report/Healthcare-and-Life-Sciences.html

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm offering a wide range of services including syndicated market reports, consulting, sourcing intelligence, and customer research. We are a trusted brand in the research industry with capability of commissioning complex projects within a short span of time with high level of accuracy.



For enquiries, contact:

Stratview Research

400 Renaissance Center,

Suite 2600,

Detroit, Michigan, MI 48243

United States of America

Phone No. +1-313-307-4176

Email: sales@stratviewresearch.com

SOURCE Stratview Research