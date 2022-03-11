OncoArendi Therapeutics Announces a License Option Agreement with University of Michigan

WARSAW, Poland, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoArendi Therapeutics S.A. ("OncoArendi"; WSE: OAT), a clinical stage biotechnology company that uses its world leading medicinal chemistry capabilities to discover and develop first-in-class small molecule drug candidates that directly modulate RNA and unexplored protein targets to treat multiple incurable diseases, announces it has entered into an option-to-license agreement with Innovation Partnerships at the University of Michigan (U-M) to develop novel small molecule inhibitors of an undisclosed target, for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. The novel inhibitors were generated and initially validated as a result of a long-standing research collaboration with Michigan State University (MSU). U-M entered in the option-to-license agreement with OncoArendi on behalf of both U-M and MSU.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the University of Michigan, one of the world's leading research institutions. This collaboration seeks to capitalize on OncoArendi's expertise in fibrotic and inflammatory diseases together with the University of Michigan's capability in identifying novel targets and new small molecule leads for the treatment of multiple fibrotic diseases," said Nicolas Beuzen, Director of Business Development and Licensing. "At OncoArendi, we continue to expand and advance our novel small molecule pipeline modulating challenging protein targets involved in inflammation and fibrosis or cancer, with the potential to develop curative treatments."

Under the terms of the agreement, OncoArendi will confirm certain properties of a series of selective small molecule inhibitors targeting this novel therapeutic target in fibrosis. OncoArendi will then have the option to obtain exclusive rights for a worldwide license to these inhibitors.

"We are pleased to enter into a partnership with OncoArendi, which has a proven track record of success in preclinical, clinical and business development in fibrotic diseases," said Bryce Pilz, Executive Director of Licensing and Strategic Alliances at U-M Innovation Partnerships. "The University of Michigan, as well as MSU, is committed to positively impacting society, and together with OncoArendi we hope to contribute to the advancement of potential breakthrough therapeutics for these under-served diseases."

Lead molecules against this novel target have shown significant efficacy in multiple animal models of fibrosis, including pulmonary fibrosis, and superior ability to affect the course of the disease compared to the existing standard of care.

Adam Golebiowski, VP Research Chemistry and co-founder of OncoArendi added, "We are confident that we can use our medicinal chemistry engine to unlock the potential of inhibiting this novel target and optimize lead molecules against it. This alliance with U-M as with our other academic partners is key to building our pipeline of first in class assets."

About OncoArendi

OncoArendi is a clinical stage biotechnology company that uses its world leading medicinal chemistry capabilities to discover and develop first in class small molecule drug candidates that directly modulate RNA and underexplored protein targets to treat multiple incurable diseases.

OncoArendi has generated a diverse pipeline of nine distinct programs with the support of leading academic life science institutions globally, including the International Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology in Warsaw (IIMCB), which has significant expertise in RNA science.

OncoArendi's most advanced in-house compound is OATD-02, an oral, potent and selective first in class, dual arginase inhibitor (ARG1 and ARG2) for the treatment of cancer that is expected to advance to Phase 1 in the second half of 2022.

OncoArendi has an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Galapagos for the global development and commercialization of OncoArendi's OATD-01. OATD-01 (GLPG4716) is a Phase 2-ready chitotriosidase/acidic mammalian chitinase (CHIT1/AMCase) inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other diseases with a fibrotic component.

OncoArendi's headquarters and laboratories are located in Warsaw, Poland with an additional laboratories in Łódź. The company is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ticker: OAT).

For more information, please visit https://oncoarendi.com/en/ LinkedIn: @OncoArendi Therapeutics | Twitter: @oncoarendi | YouTube: @ OncoArendi Therapeutics

About Innovation Partnerships University of Michigan

Innovation Partnerships, a unit based in the Office of the Vice President for Research at the University of Michigan, is the primary gateway for U-M researchers seeking to increase the impact of their work by connecting with the private sector. Innovation Partnerships' team of experts help amplify the impact of U-M research through corporate-sponsored research collaborations, licensing and intellectual property strategies and connections with business mentors, entrepreneurs and investors to support startup company formation.

For more information, please visit https://innovationpartnerships.umich.edu

