Oncology Information Systems Market to grow by USD 1.27 bn |41% Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

Based on segmentation by-product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The oncology information systems market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period

Cerner Corp., CureMD.com Inc., Elekta AB, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., and Siemens AG are a few of the top players in the market.

The increasing prevalence of cancer is notably driving the OIS market growth, although factors such as rising medical data privacy concerns may impede the market growth.

Oncology Information Systems Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The oncology information systems market report covers the following areas:

Oncology Information Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Software



Services

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

The oncology information systems market share growth by the software segment will be significant for revenue generation. The software segment will grow significantly, owing to the increasing popularity and use of mobile devices and their rising capabilities are prompting healthcare providers to invest substantially in the development of mobile and application-based solutions. The transition from on-premises deployment solutions to the cloud-based deployment model is driving increased investments in cloud-based oncology information systems software.

Oncology Information Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist oncology information systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the oncology information systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the oncology information systems market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oncology information systems market vendors

Oncology Information Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accuray Inc., Cerner Corp., CureMD.com Inc., Elekta AB, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

