Oncology Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors Markets, 2022
Apr 24, 2019, 18:30 ET
Predictive biomarkers for oncology are necessary to accurately identify patients who will benefit from anticancer treatment. Recently approved oncology drugs target discrete molecular aberrations or pathways in tumor cells and consequently are active on a subset of patient population, yet clinical studies have shown that not all biomarker-positive patients respond. The advancement of predictive biomarkers needs to detect novel and evolving drug resistance mechanisms, not only to guide the selection of patient subsets for specific treatments, but to identify new therapeutic targets.
Oncology Markets for IDH Inhibitors - What You Will Learn
- Who are the developers and suppliers of IDH inhibitors? What are their capabilities and market strategies?
- What is the competitive landscape for late-stage development IDH inhibitors and what indications are they targeting?
- What is the size of the market for IDH inhibitors today, who are the market share leaders, and what will the market be in 2022?
- How important are drug developer-device manufacturer relationships and what are the key alliances in the industry?
- What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for biomarker-based oncology therapeutics?
Key Topics Covered:
The Opportunity
- Mutated IDH
- Mutated IDH - Mechanisms of Action
- IDH Inhibitor Therapeutics
- Inhibition of IDH
- FDA-Approved IDH Inhibitors
- Development-stage Drugs
- Competing Therapies
INDICATIONS
- Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- Competing Drugs Prescribed for Treating AML
- FLT3 inhibitors
- Gemtuzumab ozogamicin (Mylotarg)
- Venetoclax (Venclexta)
- Hedgehog pathway inhibitor
- Cholangiocarcinoma
- Glioma
IDH TESTING
- Non-small Cell Lung Cancer
- Market Factors
- Standards Organizations
- Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage & Managed Care
Company Profiles
- AGIOS
- Aslan Pharmaceuticals
- Bayer
- Beigene
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Celgene
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Philogen S.p.A.
- Tesaro
- Tragara/Adastra
- Tocagen
