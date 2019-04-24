Oncology Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology Markets for Isocitrate Dehydrogenase Inhibitors Technology, Therapeutics, Markets, Strategies and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Predictive biomarkers for oncology are necessary to accurately identify patients who will benefit from anticancer treatment. Recently approved oncology drugs target discrete molecular aberrations or pathways in tumor cells and consequently are active on a subset of patient population, yet clinical studies have shown that not all biomarker-positive patients respond. The advancement of predictive biomarkers needs to detect novel and evolving drug resistance mechanisms, not only to guide the selection of patient subsets for specific treatments, but to identify new therapeutic targets.

Oncology Markets for IDH Inhibitors - What You Will Learn

Who are the developers and suppliers of IDH inhibitors? What are their capabilities and market strategies?

What is the competitive landscape for late-stage development IDH inhibitors and what indications are they targeting?

What is the size of the market for IDH inhibitors today, who are the market share leaders, and what will the market be in 2022?

How important are drug developer-device manufacturer relationships and what are the key alliances in the industry?

What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for biomarker-based oncology therapeutics?

Key Topics Covered:



The Opportunity



Mutated IDH

Mutated IDH - Mechanisms of Action

IDH Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibition of IDH

FDA-Approved IDH Inhibitors

Development-stage Drugs

Competing Therapies

INDICATIONS



Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Competing Drugs Prescribed for Treating AML

FLT3 inhibitors

Gemtuzumab ozogamicin (Mylotarg)

Venetoclax (Venclexta)

Hedgehog pathway inhibitor

Cholangiocarcinoma

Glioma

IDH TESTING



Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Market Factors

Standards Organizations

Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage & Managed Care

Company Profiles



AGIOS

Aslan Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

Beigene

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Celgene

Daiichi Sankyo

Philogen S.p.A.

Tesaro

Tragara/Adastra

Tocagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2i47w





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

