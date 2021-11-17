Oncology Market In India to grow at a CAGR of 13.02% by 2025 | Insights on Emerging Trends, Opportunities, and New Product Launches | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased prevalence of cancer, unhealthy lifestyle, and the increasing geriatric population. However, the high cost of products is hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., NATCO Pharma Ltd., Poly Medicure Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., etc.

Some Companies with Key Offerings

AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers oncology drugs under the brand name Enhertu.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers Opdivo for the treatment of patients with small-cell lung cancer.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - The company offers oncology antibodies under the brand name Bevaro.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, diagnostic imaging centers, and others.

By Type, the market is classified as cancer treatment and cancer diagnostics.

Oncology Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 734.18 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.55 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., NATCO Pharma Ltd., Poly Medicure Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

