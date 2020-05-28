Oncology Nursing Society Announces Awardees of Nurses Innovate QuickFire Challenge in Oncology

PITTSBURGH, Pa., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Oncology Nursing Month, the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) announced today the two awardees selected in the Johnson & Johnson Nurses Innovate QuickFire Challenge in Oncology. The Challenge was designed with the goal of accelerating innovation in improving oncology care, including prevention, early detection, treatment, and care for cancer survivors. The nurse innovators, who are both ONS members, and received a combined total of $100,000 in grant funding and access to the Johnson & Johnson Innovation — JLABS ecosystem, are:

Janet Van Cleave , PhD, of New York University , Rory Meyers College of Nursing, in New York, NY , for the Electronic Patient Visit Assessment (ePVA), a digital health platform for capturing patient-reported symptoms of cancer treatment, enabling real-time interventions, and obtaining clinical and quality data for reimbursement

for the Electronic Patient Visit Assessment (ePVA), a digital health platform for capturing patient-reported symptoms of cancer treatment, enabling real-time interventions, and obtaining clinical and quality data for reimbursement Micah Skeens , PhD, RN, CPNP, of Nationwide Children's Hospital, in Columbus, OH , for the development of a mobile application for capturing the entire symptom experience of children with cancer in an interactive and fun interface, enabling personalized interventions and care.

In collaboration with ONS In November 2019, Johnson & Johnson, launched the fourth in a series of nurse-led innovation challenges focused on oncology. QuickFire Challenge competitions are designed to attract and support the most promising life science innovators in their quest to advance breakthrough science addressing unmet medical and healthcare needs. "We welcomed the opportunity to work with Johnson & Johnson on this challenge in oncology nursing. Nurses are finding ways to innovate every day, and now more than ever, we should celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit that they possess," ONS Chief Executive Officer Brenda Nevidjon, MSN, RN, FAAN, said.

ONS is a professional association of more than 35,000 members committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at www.ons.org.

