Oncology Partnering Deals & Agreements Entered Into by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies - 2014-2020

This report provides an understanding and access to the oncology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in oncology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of oncology deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 4,000 oncology deal records
- The leading oncology deals by value since 2014
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter oncology partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors oncology technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest oncology agreements announced in the healthcare sector.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Oncology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Oncology deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Oncology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Oncology dealmaking trends.
- Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
- Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Oncology dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
- Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
- Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Oncology deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The - Chapter includes the top 25 most active Oncology dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
- Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Oncology deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
- Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Oncology partnering deals by specific Oncology target announced since 2014. The - Chapter is organized by specific Oncology therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Oncology partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Oncology partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Oncology technologies and products.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Companies Mentioned
