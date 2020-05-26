Oncopeptides AB: Interim Report Q1 2020

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial overview January 1 - March 31, 2020

Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 M (0.0)

Loss for the period was SEK 297.3 M (loss: 134.1)

Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 5.37 (loss: 2.82)

On March 31 cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 617.8 M (747.5)

Significant events during the period January 1 - March 31, 2020

Top line results from the company's pivotal phase 2 study HORIZON were presented and showed a 26% Overall Response Rate (ORR) of melflufen in triple-class refractory multiple myeloma patients

The Lancet Haematology published detailed results from Oncopeptides international multi¬center study, O-12-M1

Oncopeptides announced that COVID-19 will not affect the company's pivotal studies sig¬nificantly while recruitment to explorative studies and initiating new studies will temporar¬ily be paused

The company strengthened its management team with several new senior executives

Significant events after the reporting period

In May, Oncopeptides completed a directed share issue of SEK 1,414 million (144 MUSD) before issue costs

The enrollment in the pivotal phase 3 study OCEAN was successfully completed in May including 450 patients from more than 100 hospitals around the world

Financial overview of the group



2020 Jan - Mar 20191) Jan - Mar 2019 Jan - Dec Net sales - - - Operating loss -296,876 -133,812 -739,392 Loss before tax -297,327 -133,946 -739,920 Loss for the period -297,329 -134,077 -740,705 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -5.37 -2.82 -14.33 Cash flow from operating activities -312,841 -142,821 -690,566 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 617,786 747,471 926,186 Research & development costs/operating expenses % 72% 80% 74%

1) Earlier periods have been adjusted to reflect correction of errors, see note 6.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a first-in-class anti-cancer peptide-drug conjugate that rapidly delivers an alkylating payload into tumor cells. Melflufen (melphalan flufenamide) is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides' headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden with U.S. headquarters in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

