Oncopeptides AB: Interim Report Q1 2020

- Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 M (0.0)
- Loss for the period was SEK 297.3 M (loss: 134.1)
- Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 5.37 (loss: 2.82)
- On March 31 cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 617.8 M (747.5)
Significant events during the period January 1 - March 31, 2020
- Top line results from the company's pivotal phase 2 study HORIZON were presented and showed a 26% Overall Response Rate (ORR) of melflufen in triple-class refractory multiple myeloma patients
- The Lancet Haematology published detailed results from Oncopeptides international multi¬center study, O-12-M1
- Oncopeptides announced that COVID-19 will not affect the company's pivotal studies sig¬nificantly while recruitment to explorative studies and initiating new studies will temporar¬ily be paused
- The company strengthened its management team with several new senior executives
Significant events after the reporting period
- In May, Oncopeptides completed a directed share issue of SEK 1,414 million (144 MUSD) before issue costs
- The enrollment in the pivotal phase 3 study OCEAN was successfully completed in May including 450 patients from more than 100 hospitals around the world
Financial overview of the group
|
2020 Jan - Mar
|
20191) Jan - Mar
|
2019 Jan - Dec
|
Net sales
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating loss
|
-296,876
|
-133,812
|
-739,392
|
Loss before tax
|
-297,327
|
-133,946
|
-739,920
|
Loss for the period
|
-297,329
|
-134,077
|
-740,705
|
Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)
|
-5.37
|
-2.82
|
-14.33
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
-312,841
|
-142,821
|
-690,566
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
617,786
|
747,471
|
926,186
|
Research & development costs/operating expenses %
|
72%
|
80%
|
74%
1) Earlier periods have been adjusted to reflect correction of errors, see note 6.
Financial calendar
Annual General Meeting May 26, 2020
Interim Report Q2, 2020: August 26, 2020
Interim Report Q3, 2020: November 19, 2020
About Oncopeptides
Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a first-in-class anti-cancer peptide-drug conjugate that rapidly delivers an alkylating payload into tumor cells. Melflufen (melphalan flufenamide) is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides' headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden with U.S. headquarters in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.
