Oncopeptides AB: Updated Financial Calendar

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) today announced that it has updated its financial calendar, the interim report for Q2 2019 have been moved to 28 August.

The dates for future reports and the AGM are shown below. Oncopeptides will also host a webcast on the same day as the interim reports are published.

The annual report for 2018 will be published between 23-26 April.

The interim report for Q1 2019 will be published on 21 May at 08.00 (CET).

The Annual General Meeting for 2018 will be held on 21 May and will start at 14.00 (CET).

The interim report for Q2 2019 will be published on 28 August at 08.00 (CET).

The interim report for Q3 2019 will be published on 19 November at 08.00 (CET).

The year-end report for 2019 will be published on 20 February, 2020 at 08.00 (CET).

For more information, please contact:

Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides

Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

This information was submitted for publication at 10.00 CET, 11 April 2019

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel peptide conjugated alkylator, belonging to a new class of drugs called Peptidase Enhanced Compounds (PEnC). Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in a global pivotal Phase 3 trial and in three additional supporting clinical trials. Oncopeptides' headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

