Oncopeptides Annual Report 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) announces today that the annual report for 2019 is now available on the company's website. The report summarizes the company's business operations, strategy and financial results.

The annual report is available as a PDF version on the company's website below;

www.oncopeptides.com / Investor Relations / Financial reports

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a first-in-class anti-cancer peptide-drug conjugate that rapidly delivers an alkylating payload into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides' headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden with U.S. headquarters in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

For more information, please contact:

Rein Piir

Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides

E-mail: [email protected]

Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92

