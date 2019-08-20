Oncopeptides Appoints Klaas Bakker as New Chief Medical Officer

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) today announces that Klaas Bakker has been appointed as the new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Oncopeptides, starting in November.

Johan Harmenberg has reached retirement age and as the company continues to expand its activities, Johan has decided to step down as CMO but continue to work as a member of the company's medical team.

From 2015 to present Klaas has worked at AstraZeneca in different roles with increasing responsibility and seniority, most recently as VP Medical for their Tagrisso -TDR Franchise with global responsibility. Klaas holds an MD and is a board certified neurosurgeon from the University of Groningen, the Netherlands, and was clinically active at the Groningen University Hospital until 2015. He also helds a PhD in immuno-hematology and has authored over 40 publications in international peer-reviewed journals.

Comment from CEO Jakob Lindberg

"Johan will continue to work as a valued member of our medical team which is important as he has extensive experience and knowledge about melflufen as well as our network of clinicians. I am very pleased that we have been able to attract Klaas to take over as Chief Medical Officer with his global outlook and experience from oncology products in the market as we are rapidly moving towards a potential market authorisation. We welcome Klaas to Oncopeptide's management team and look forward to working together", says Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides.

For further information, please contact:

Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides

E-mail: jakob.lindberg@oncopeptides.com

Telephone: +46-8-615-20-40

Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92

This information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET August 20, 2019.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological cancers. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel lipophilic peptide conjugated alkylator, belonging to a new class of drugs called Peptidase Enhanced Cytotoxics (PEnC). Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma, including the Phase 2 pivotal trial HORIZON currently underway and a global confirmatory Phase 3 trial (OCEAN) continuing enrollment. Oncopeptides' headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

For more information please visit www.oncopeptides.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/oncopeptides-appoints-klaas-bakker-as-new-chief-medical-officer,c2884352

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/2884352/1092366.pdf Press release - Oncopeptides appoints Klaas Bakker as new Chief Medical Officer

SOURCE Oncopeptides AB