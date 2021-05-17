Oncopeptides Partners with Veeva to Drive More Effective Engagement Ahead of First Commercial Launch

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a strategic partnership with Oncopeptides to support the launch of the global biotech's first commercial product. Using Veeva Link for real-time customer intelligence, Oncopeptides recently launched PEPAXTO® (melphalan flufenamide), the first anticancer peptide-drug conjugate approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for multiple myeloma.

"Engaging the right healthcare providers (HCPs) is key in determining how fast we can reach patients battling difficult-to-treat hematological diseases," said Mohamed H. Ladha, general manager of the U.S. business unit at Oncopeptides. "Veeva Link has given our medical and commercial teams the strategic insights they need to accelerate our launch and make meaningful connections from day one and beyond."

Oncopeptides used Veeva Link to quickly identify top scientific and clinical experts during pre-commercial planning, better engage with them, and uncover key market-level insights. Veeva Link's in-depth oncology expert profiles inform more value-driven field interactions—both in the critical early days of a launch and throughout ongoing commercialization activities. This supports the company's field force territory planning, key opinion leader (KOL) mapping, target account profiling, and speaker bureau selection.

The biotech also benefits from Veeva's full suite of Commercial Cloud applications, including solutions for multichannel engagement, commercial content, and customer data. These capabilities deliver data-driven insights and facilitate smarter, compliant HCP interactions across all channels.

"We're proud to partner with Oncopeptides to help bring this important therapy to the market," said Kilian Weiss, general manager for Veeva Link at Veeva Systems. "The company's dynamic field force is taking a digital-first approach to customer engagement—helping accelerate commercial success and support long-term, agile relationships—even as HCP preferences and access continue to evolve."

Used by five of the ten largest pharmaceutical companies, Veeva Link speeds market readiness for new life sciences products. It provides fully compliant, real-time profiles on tens of thousands of scientific experts and millions of activities in a single enterprise view. With this strategic visibility, sales, marketing, and medical teams gain deeper market insights, grow relationships, and add value to customer interactions.

For more information on how Oncopeptides used these market-level insights to accelerate its launch, register for the upcoming Veeva Commercial & Medical North America Summit Connect on June 10, 2021. The live one-day virtual event is open to life sciences industry professionals.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company committed to developing targeted therapies for patients facing hard-to-treat hematological diseases. Oncopeptides has one U.S. FDA approved product, PEPAXTO® (melphalan flufenamide), known during clinical development as melflufen. PEPAXTO is approved for some patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma and was evaluated in several clinical studies including the pivotal Phase 2 HORIZON study and is currently being evaluated in the confirmatory Phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides' headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden, with a U.S. headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. In addition to Boston, Oncopeptides has a footprint in San Francisco, California, another U.S. biotech hub. For more information, please visit our corporate website at https://oncopeptides.se/en/. You may also visit our U.S. website at https://www.oncopeptides-us.com/en and follow us on our U.S. social media channels, Twitter and LinkedIn. PEPAXTO® is a trademark of Oncopeptides AB (publ).

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

