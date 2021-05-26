Oncopeptides publishes report for Q1 2021 and updated dates for the publication of the reports for Q2 and Q3 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, has today published the report for the first quarter 2021.

"Oncopeptides now stands proudly among the few companies that have successfully navigated the long and difficult path from discovery to commercialization" says CEO, Marty J Duvall.

Financial overview January-March

Net sales amounted to SEK 19.4 M (0.0)

(0.0) Operating loss amounted to SEK 347.3 M (loss: 296.9)

(loss: 296.9) Loss for the period was SEK 234.7 M (loss: 297.3)

(loss: 297.3) Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 3.45 (loss: 5.37)

(loss: 5.37) Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 372.5 M (617.8) on March 31

Significant events January-March

PEPAXTO® was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma on 26 February

The US commercial launch of PEPAXTO was successfully initiated in mid-March

PEPAXTO was included in the in the new Multiple Myeloma Clinical Practice Guidelines of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) in Oncology in March

The leadership in Europe was in the beginning of March strengthened with two new significant recruitments to build up European commercial organization

was in the beginning of March strengthened with two new significant recruitments to build up European commercial organization Oncopeptides strengthened the balance sheet through a directed share issue of SEK 1,106 M ( USD 130 M ). The share issue was completed in April

Significant events after the reporting period

PEPAXTO April net sales amounted to SEK 28.0 M ( USD 3.3 M )

( ) An application for conditional marketing authorization of melflufen in the EU submitted in mid- April

Patient enrollment in the phase 2 PORT study was completed in May

Top-line results from the phase 3 OCEAN study was announced on May 25

New dates for publication of the interim reports for Q2 and Q3 2021

Interim report Q2 2021 August 19, 2021

Interim report Q3 2021 November 4, 2021

Financial overview

(SEK thousand) 2021 Jan-Mar 2020 Jan-Mar 2020 Jan-Dec Net sales 19,355 - - Gross profit 19,027 - - Gross margin 98 % N/A N/A Operating loss -347,852 -296,876 -1,591,279 Loss before tax -347 852 -297,327 -1,592,442 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -3,45 -5.37 -25.57 Cash flow from operating activities -386,714 -312,841 -1,296,509 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 372,453 617,786 840,255 R & D costs/operating expenses, % 49 % 72 % 54 %

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from PDC platform, PEPAXTO® (melphalan flufenamide), has been launched in the U.S., for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Melphalan flufenamide is evaluated in a comprehensive clinical study program including the global phase 3 studies OCEAN and LIGHTHOUSE. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. In 2021 the second compound from the PDC platform, OPD5, is expected to enter clinical development.

Oncopeptides has approximately 300 coworkers. The global Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

SOURCE Oncopeptides AB