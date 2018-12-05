Oncopeptides Will Host a Webcast in Conjunction With its Year-end Report 2018 on 22 February at 14.00 (CET)

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm, ONCO) today announces that the Company will release its Year-end Report on 22 February at 8:00 am CET. The report will be available on the Company's web site at www.oncopeptides.com.

The company's CEO Jakob Lindberg will summarize the financial year 2018 and address questions from investors, analysts and media.

An audiocast to the presentation will be available at:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/oncopeptides-q4-2018

Time for webcast – 14.00 (CET) on 22 February





Dial in number from Sweden: +46856642706

Dial in number from UK: +443333009270

Dial in number US: +18335268382

Rein Piir

Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides

Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

This information was submitted for publication at 10.30 CET, 18 February 2018.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen (Ygalo®), a novel peptide conjugated alkylator that selectively targets multiple myeloma belonging to the class of peptide-enhanced compounds. Melflufen is intended as an effective treatment of hematological cancers, and in particular multiple myeloma. The goal with the current clinical study program is to demonstrate better results from treatment with melflufen compared with established alternative drugs for patients with multiple myeloma. Melflufen will potentially provide physicians with a new treatment option for patients suffering from this serious disease.

More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

