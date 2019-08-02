Oncor Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) today reported second quarter 2019 results including net income of $139 million which was slightly lower than second quarter 2018 net income of $143 million. The results were driven primarily by below normal temperatures in the quarter compared to above normal temperatures in the second quarter of 2018.

"We are pleased with the growth and underlying business performance during the second quarter along with the continued integration of InfraREIT assets into our operations," said Allen Nye, chief executive officer of Oncor. "Despite numerous damaging storms that swept across our service territory, our employees continued to work safely to restore power to our customers. We remain focused on providing safe, reliable electric service and investing in Texas' electric infrastructure."

Oncor's net income of $255 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared favorably to net income of $232 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Condensed financial and operational results are provided in Tables A, B, C and D below.

Operating Highlights

Oncor continues to operate a robust capital expenditures program and today is updating its previously announced capital expenditures projections. Based on a long-term plan presented to its board of directors and additional anticipated capital projects, including projected capital expenditures as a result of the InfraREIT acquisition, Oncor and its subsidiaries now expect capital expenditures of $2.1 billion in 2019 and $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion in each of the years 2020 through 2023.

On May 16, 2019, Oncor completed its acquisition of InfraREIT, Inc. (InfraREIT) and its subsidiaries for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.33 billion (consisting of cash consideration paid for the entities' outstanding equity interests and the payment of certain InfraREIT transaction expenses). In addition, Oncor extinguished all of the outstanding debt of InfraREIT and its subsidiaries, totaling approximately $953 million aggregate principal amount, by repaying $602 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding InfraREIT subsidiary debt and exchanging $351 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding InfraREIT subsidiary senior notes for newly issued Oncor senior secured notes. The acquisition greatly expands Oncor's existing footprint in Texas by adding various electricity transmission and distribution assets and projects in the north, central, west and panhandle regions of Texas. To fund the cash consideration and certain transaction expenses, Oncor received capital contributions from its members in an aggregate amount of approximately $1.33 billion.

Oncor's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra Energy's conference call and once filed, will be available on Oncor's website, www.oncor.com.

Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC Table A – Condensed Statements of Consolidated Net Income Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018; $ millions



Q2 '19 Q2 '18 YTD '19 YTD '18 Operating revenues $1,041 $1,021 $2,057 $2,011 Operating expenses:







Wholesale transmission service 254 238 514 483 Operation and maintenance 204 203 425 422 Depreciation and amortization 178 168 350 334 Provision in lieu of income taxes 31 47 56 80 Taxes other than amounts related to income taxes 121 121 243 246 Total operating expenses 788 777 1,588 1,565 Operating income 253 244 469 446 Other deductions and (income) ‒ net 25 18 42 50 Nonoperating benefit in lieu of income taxes (4) (4) (7) (11) Interest expense and related charges 93 87 179 175 Net income $ 139 $ 143 $ 255 $ 232



Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC Table B – Condensed Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018; $ millions



YTD '19 YTD '18 Cash flows – operating activities:



Net income $ 255 $ 232 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization, including regulatory amortization 391 393 Provision in lieu of deferred income taxes – net 13 26 Other – net (3) (1) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Regulatory accounts related to reconcilable tariffs (108) 45 Other operating assets and liabilities (193) (145) Cash provided by operating activities 355 550 Cash flows — financing activities:



Issuances of long-term debt 1,300 - Repayment of long-term debt (738) (144) Proceeds of business acquisition bridge loan 600 - Repayment of business acquisition bridge loan (600) - Payment of acquired entity credit facilities (114) - Change in short-term borrowings 260 346 Capital contributions from members 1,470 144 Distributions to members (142) - Debt discount, premium, financing and reacquisition costs – net (29) - Cash provided by financing activities 2,007 346 Cash flows — investing activities:



Capital expenditures (1,047) (926) Business acquisition (1,328) - Other – net 17 10 Cash used in investing activities (2,358) (916) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 4 (20) Cash and cash equivalents — beginning balance 3 21 Cash and cash equivalents — ending balance $ 7 $ 1



Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC Table C – Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets At June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; $ millions



At 6/30/19 At 12/31/18 ASSETS Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 7 $ 3 Trade accounts receivable ‒ net 652 559 Amounts receivable from members related to income taxes 3 - Materials and supplies inventories ‒ at average cost 136 116 Prepayments and other current assets 100 94 Total current assets 898 772 Investments and other property 122 120 Property, plant and equipment – net 18,631 16,090 Goodwill 4,751 4,064 Regulatory assets 1,775 1,691 Operating lease right-of-use and other assets 106 15 Total assets $26,283 $22,752





LIABILITIES AND MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS Current liabilities:



Short-term borrowings $ 1,073 $ 813 Long-term debt due currently 361 600 Trade accounts payable 370 300 Amounts payable to members related to income taxes 13 26 Accrued taxes other than amounts related to income 131 199 Accrued interest 78 68 Operating lease and other current liabilities 225 209 Total current liabilities 2,251 2,215 Long-term debt, less amounts due currently 7,470 5,835 Liability in lieu of deferred income taxes 1,747 1,602 Regulatory liabilities 2,756 2,697 Employee benefit, operating lease and other obligations 2,013 1,943 Total liabilities 16,237 14,292 Membership interests :



Capital account ― number of units outstanding 2019 and 2018 – 635,000,000 10,210 8,624 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (164) (164) Total membership interests 10,046 8,460 Total liabilities and membership interests $26,283 $22,752



Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC Table D – Operating Statistics Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018; mixed measures



Q2 '19 Q2 '18 YTD '19 YTD '18 Electric energy volumes (gigawatt-hours):







Residential 9,871 11,379 20,190 21,824 Commercial, industrial, small business and other 21,645 21,279 41,438 40,269 Total electric energy volumes 31,516 32,658 61,628 62,093









Electricity distribution points of delivery (end of period and in thousands) (a)



3,655 3,590



(a) Based on number of active meters

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor (together with its subsidiaries) operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.6 million homes and businesses and operating more than 138,500 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by two investors (indirect majority owner, Sempra Energy, and minority owner, Texas Transmission Investment LLC), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

