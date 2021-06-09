Oncor To Participate In Sempra Energy's Virtual Investor Day June 29

DALLAS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") CEO Allen Nye will participate in Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) virtual Investor Day event on June 29 at 12 p.m. ET. Nye will provide an update on Oncor's business strategy, operations and financial outlook.

Investors, analysts, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Sempra Energy's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link.

Prior to Sempra Energy's conference call, the presentation slides (including Oncor's slides) will be posted by 7 a.m. ET, Tuesday, June 29, to the investor section of Sempra Energy's website. A replay of the webcast will also be available at sempra.com, within 24 hours after its conclusion.

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor (together with its subsidiaries) operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.7 million homes and businesses and operating more than 139,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by two investors (indirect majority owner, Sempra Energy, and minority owner, Texas Transmission Investment LLC), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

SOURCE Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC