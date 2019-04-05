OnCore Golf's ELIXR Tour Ball Wins Gold

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCore Golf's ELIXR tour ball was recently selected and awarded a prestigious Gold medal by Golf Digest Hot List in the $35 and under a dozen category. OnCore's low-compression AVANT 55 won Silver in the under $25 a dozen category.

Each year, Golf Digest does an intense testing of select golf balls in order to share with the golf world their findings of the best of the best. Golf Digest judges conduct their testing with insight from three independent panels. The scientists advise on innovation, retailers determine demand and players assess performance. A product's ranking is based on its weighted average across these four criteria, with performance, innovation, looks, sound and feel largely determining the total score.

Al Geiberger, better known as Mr. 59, has stated: "The ELIXR is the most complete ball I have ever played." This is in line with what OnCore strived to create when developing the ELIXR. Its innovative design which includes a proprietary mantle layer creates a multitude of performance benefits noticeable to players across a wide range of skill levels. The ELIXR has exceptional initial velocity combined with perimeter weighting increasing both the accuracy and distance off the tee while at the same time allowing for the spin and control around the greens. The AVANT 55 is not only an incredibly fun low-compression ball to play, also featuring perimeter weighting with its large inner core, but the 55 compression and soft surlyn offer great distance and tight shot dispersion. OnCore has yellow and white versions of both balls and will soon be offering a high vis green matte as well.

About OnCore Golf:

OnCore is dedicated to delivering breakthrough technology and innovation while inspiring golfers at all skill levels and abilities. The company entered the golf ball industry through development of the first-ever commercially available USGA-conforming hollow metal core ball. The company has since developed a growing suite of differentiated products distributed worldwide that now includes the five-star-rated low-compression AVANT and the top-performing ELIXR tour ball. For more information, visit www.oncoregolf.com.

