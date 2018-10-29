OncoSec Announces Preliminary Data from KEYNOTE-695 Study Accepted for Late-Breaking Presentation at SITC Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (NASDAQ: ONCS), a company developing intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced that preliminary clinical and immunological data from its ongoing KEYNOTE-695 study, a global, multicenter, registration-directed Phase 2b trial of TAVO™ in combination with KEYTRUDA® for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, were accepted for a late-breaking Poster Presentation at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting to be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. on November 7-11, 2018.

The details of the Poster Presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Initial report of intratumoral tavokinogene telseplasmid with pembrolizumab in advanced melanoma: an approach designed to convert PD-1 antibody progressors into responders.

Author: Atkinson, et. al.

Poster Number: P717

Presentation date: Friday, November 9 and Saturday, November 10, 2018

The late-breaking abstract titles can be found on the conference website here.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated

OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy platform – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its ImmunoPulse® platform. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

CONTACT

Investor Relations:

Stern Investor Relations

Will O'Connor

Phone: (212) 362-1200

will@sternir.com

Media Relations:

David Schemelia / Jason Rando

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Phone: 212-827-0020

dschemelia@tiberend.com

jrando@tiberend.com

SOURCE OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.oncosec.com

