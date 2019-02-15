OnDeck Adds Experienced Risk, Partnerships and Marketing Executives

NEW YORK, Feb, 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), the leading online lender to small business, today announced the hiring of three senior financial services executives as members of its management teams in Risk, Partnerships and Marketing. The new executives are listed below.

Risk

Chris McCall has joined OnDeck as Head of Acquisition Risk Management with responsibility for the maintenance and development of acquisition credit strategies and direct targeting/risk reward optimization. Chris will have dual responsibility for creating new business value as well as serving in a control function across his span of responsibility. Prior to joining OnDeck, Chris was Head of Group Decision Sciences for Commonwealth Bank of Australia's New York office, where he developed lending products, strategies and analytic solutions to support CBA's expansion into emerging markets. He also spent over 15 years working at Capital One in progressively senior positions focused on decision sciences, predictive modelling, and the application of analytics strategies to business problems.

Partnerships

Gregory Johnson has joined OnDeck as the Senior Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships where he leads a team that engages revenue growth partners ranging from highly integrated strategic marketplace lending platforms to firms with extensive small business relationships. Most recently, Gregory was Senior Vice President of Business Growth for the Americas at Xero, a leading accounting software company, where he oversaw partnerships, acquisition, business development, sales, digital response and account development. Gregory previously served in senior leadership roles at United Parcel Service, American Express and Capital One.

Marketing

Matt Cluney has joined OnDeck as Vice President of Brand and Product Marketing. Prior to OnDeck, Matt was Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Engagement at Citi, where he led product management and marketing strategy for the Citi / American Airlines co-branded card portfolio. During his tenure at Citi, Matt played a key role in relaunching the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select MasterCard product. Prior to Citi, Matt led the marketing function at The Associated Press and at Law360, the legal news division of LexisNexis. He previously spent 12 years at American Express in a variety of marketing roles across both the Consumer and Business-to-Business divisions.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris, Gregory and Matt to OnDeck," said Andrea Gellert, Chief Revenue Officer, OnDeck. "Each of these talented executives bring strategic leadership experience at Fortune 500 financial services companies and a strong track record of success in their respective fields. We look forward to their contributions as OnDeck builds on its leadership in online small business lending."

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $10 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.

