OnDeck Launches ODX for Banks

ODX represents an expansion of OnDeck's existing platform services business to address increasing demand from banks who want to bring their small business lending process online. For many small businesses, the conventional bank lending process remains labor intensive and paper-based, requiring on average 26 hours over the course of several weeks to complete 1 . The rise of digital lenders like OnDeck over the last decade has demonstrated that the originations process for small business borrowers can be simplified and accelerated by taking it online. Building off that heritage, an ODX-powered bank platform experience can enable a small business customer to apply for financing from their bank digitally, receive immediate decisions, and obtain funding in as fast as 24 hours.

ODX offers a combination of software, analytic insights, and professional services to help banks reinvent their small business lending process. At the core of the ODX solution is a modular, scalable, and reliable SaaS platform that enables banks to either create a fully end-to-end digital experience for their customers or to select certain components for specific product functions. By utilizing an ODX platform, banks can focus on their desired business outcomes such as improved customer experiences, increased portfolio growth, and reduced processing costs.

"OnDeck is a pioneer of online lending to small businesses, and ODX will leverage that proven expertise by collaborating with banks to provide their small business borrowers with fast and reliable financing online," said Noah Breslow, chairman and chief executive officer, OnDeck. "ODX is the next generation service provider for the digital lending era, delivering a bank-ready origination platform, analytic support, and implementation services that speed product and process transformation to help banks better meet the evolving needs of their customers."

OnDeck also announced the appointment of Brian Geary to serve as president of ODX and the hiring of Raj Kolluri to serve as its head of Product and Technology. Mr. Geary previously served as vice president of OnDeck's bank partnership unit where he helped build the company's digital bank originations platform and oversaw its successful platform collaboration with JPMorgan Chase. Mr. Kolluri joins ODX from SS&C Primatics, where he served as vice president of Product & Engineering and contributed to the building of that company's SaaS analytics platform for banks.

"Digital channels are creating new ways for customers to discover, evaluate, and purchase products from banks," said Brian Geary, president, ODX. "ODX is committed to helping banks accelerate delivery of the digital experience that customers want, while enabling strong loyalty and ultimately, long-term profitable growth."

OnDeck's groundbreaking partnership efforts with banks began in 2015 and have subsequently proved that a bank and a financial technology (FinTech) company can work collaboratively to mutual benefit on a digital lending platform. ODX is now offering expanded platform solutions for small business lending to a broad range of banks and financial institutions globally.

To learn more about ODX, please visit www.odxsolutions.com or email bd@odxsolutions.com.

To view an introductory video on ODX featuring Noah Breslow and Brian Geary, please click here: https://youtu.be/0XvQk9PuonI

Brian Geary, president of ODX, will be a featured speaker at this year's American Banker Small Business Conference, taking place November 28 to 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information on Mr. Geary's presentation, please visit: https://www.americanbanker.com/conference/small-business-banking-2018/speakers

Footnotes:

Federal Reserve Bank of New York , Small Business Credit Survey Q4 2013, February 2014 . Based on all OnDeck's distribution channels for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 .

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $10 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Larkin

OnDeck

jlarkin@ondeck.com

P: 203-526-7457

Investor Contact:

Stephen Klimas

OnDeck

sklimas@ondeck.com

(646) 668-3582

SOURCE On Deck Capital, Inc.