OnDeck Names Linda Tan As Head Of Internal Audit

"We are pleased to welcome Linda and her substantial internal audit experience in banking and financial services to OnDeck," said Noah Breslow, Chief Executive Officer, OnDeck. "She will play a key leadership role in continuing to enhance our Internal Audit function to provide strong and independent assessment of internal controls and processes."

Ms. Tan has more than 25 years of experience in senior audit executive roles in finance and banking operations. She most recently served as Managing Director and Chief Audit Executive at Brown Brothers Harriman, where she led a global audit department aligned with the firm's products, services, strategies and values. Earlier in her career, Ms. Tan held internal audit positions at the Bank of New York, BHF Securities and Credit Agricole.

Ms. Tan reports to Neil Wolfson, Chairman of the Audit Committee, OnDeck Board of Directors. She will engage with the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors on audit plans, audit-related initiatives, talent and risk matters for all legal entities of OnDeck.

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $12 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com .

OnDeck, the OnDeck logo, OnDeck Score and OnDeck Marketplace are trademarks of On Deck Capital, Inc. ODX is a trademark of ODX LLC.

SOURCE On Deck Capital, Inc.