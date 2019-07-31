OnDeck Names William Everett Group of Chicago as July's Small Business of the Month

Ellen Rozelle Turner is the Founder, President and CEO of The William Everett Group, a successful management and information technology firm that now employs over 107 skilled consultants. She started the firm in 2010 after a distinguished fifteen-year career working in executive management, sales, marketing and the public sector. For Ellen, the choice to start her own business was a simple one.

"My grandfather William Everett owned a neighborhood shoe store when I was growing up and he instilled a tremendous entrepreneurial spirit in our family," said Ms. Turner. "When I was young, he entrusted me to help him manage the store. I learned so much from him and the way he developed trusting relationships with suppliers while treating each customer with respect and decency. It was a very easy decision to name our firm after him and his principles still guide us today."

Working alongside her children Blair and Carlton Jr., Ellen has led The William Everett Group to tremendous growth and success. She first applied to OnDeck for financing five years ago and to date, the online lender has provided financing of over $300,000 to help the Turners grow their business from $1 million to an expected $10 million in revenues. Ellen has used the funds from OnDeck to cover everything from payroll to major expansions, such as the company's new corporate headquarters and office in St. Louis, Missouri. The Group's contracts include a ten-year managed services project with the City of Chicago and numerous technology consulting projects with Fortune 500 partners.

"The success of The William Everett Group is due to the hard work and expertise of our family, employees and business partners in serving our clients. Our relationship with OnDeck is a special one and they have always been there for us in each growth phase of the business," said Ms. Turner. "We like the ease of applying and the speed of funding when approved. Based on our success, I'd certainly recommend that other small businesses evaluate OnDeck for their financing needs."

"OnDeck is proud to provide the timely financing that visionary entrepreneurs like Ellen Rozelle Turner need to support their business growth initiatives," said Andrea Gellert, Chief Revenue Officer, OnDeck. "The success of The William Everett Group is a testament to Ellen and her family's relentless determination to succeed."

OnDeck CEO Noah Breslow will present Ellen Rozelle Turner with the Small Business of the Month award at a ceremony in Chicago on August 6. For more information on The William Everett Group, please visit: www.wegrp.com

