OnDeck Response to Shareholder Request

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), the leader in online lending to small business, today announced that its lead independent director sent an email response, on behalf of the entire board, on April 13, 2020 to shareholder Voce Capital Management, LLC, or Voce. The email, which is included below, was in response to a request received from Voce on April 10, 2020 for OnDeck to take immediate action to de-stagger the OnDeck Board of Directors, despite the shareholder proxy proposal deadline having passed and the proxy statement having been mailed to shareholders. In the email, Voce was informed that the Company currently intends to include a proposal to de-stagger the Board at the 2021 annual shareholder meeting.

OnDeck values the input of all shareholders, including Voce, with whom our Board and management team have actively engaged numerous times over the past year and has taken several actions aligned with the input of Voce and other shareholders. The company was recently approved to participate as a direct lender in the Paycheck Protection Program and is currently focused on navigating this unprecedented environment to deliver value for all shareholders.

We believe that the three OnDeck directors who are up for election at the Annual Meeting, Noah Breslow, Jane J. Thompson and Ronald F. Verni, are highly qualified directors who bring leadership and important expertise to our Board and we recommend shareholders vote FOR all three directors at the upcoming annual meeting.

The following is the full text of the email sent to Voce on April 13, 2020:

Dear Dan,

On behalf of the entire Board, we also trust that you and your family continue to be safe during these trying times.

We appreciate hearing your perspectives, as well as those of our other shareholders, as we pursue our shared objective of enhancing shareholder value. Management has viewed your prior interactions as quite constructive and, in fact, over the past year we have taken several actions that were aligned with your input, including commencing a share buyback program and articulating long term financial targets.

As we've discussed, our Board strongly believes in a corporate governance model that is aligned with the best interests of our shareholders, and regularly evaluates potential governance improvements. As such, our Board met to consider your request that we include a new proposal to de-stagger the Board at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 7th.

We are operating in the midst of a worldwide pandemic that has raised significant and unprecedented challenges to small businesses. This, in turn, necessitates substantial modifications to our core business that require, and have received, the undivided attention of the Board and management. Revising our proxy statement at this time — nearly a month after our definitive proxy was filed and just a few weeks before the shareholder meeting — would create additional costs and would require redirecting the time and resources of critical staff, neither of which would be beneficial to our near term needs to manage through this crisis. It would also would likely result in delaying our shareholder meeting, which we do not believe is prudent in the current environment. We have previously discussed and agree that there are benefits to de-staggering the Board, and we currently intend to include a proposal to that effect in our 2021 proxy statement.

For now, we must remain laser-focused on our core business — providing much needed financing to small businesses — which we believe is the best way to create value for our shareholders while serving our community during this worldwide pandemic.

As noted in our 8-K filing of March 23, we are executing on a few critical near-term priorities during this pandemic:

Maintaining continuity of operations and ensuring the safety and well-being of our staff;

Serving our small business customers and taking actions to help them manage through this unprecedented environment and mitigate potential credit losses;

Continuing to take actions to protect liquidity, manage credit risks, and reduce costs

In addition, we plan to participate in and support government stimulus programs for small businesses, most notably the Paycheck Protection Program, through partnerships with SBA bank lenders as well as direct lending if approved by the Small Business Administration. These programs will be beneficial to OnDeck's customers and the performance of our business during this critical time for the economy, and the team is working around the clock to stand these programs up. We will be providing updates on our participation in this program, along with our operating results and changes we have made in response to the pandemic, when we announce first quarter results on April 30.

Given our substantial agreement on this and other perspectives you've shared, and the challenging environment we all face over the coming weeks and months, we are disappointed that you would consider a public fight (as indicated in your prior email) at this time. This would be unnecessarily distracting for the OnDeck team and value destructive for our shareholders. We welcome a continued constructive dialogue with you for the benefit of all OnDeck shareholders.

Best regards,

/s/ Daniel S. Henson

Lead Independent Director

As previously announced, OnDeck will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on April 30, 2020. The company also previously announced that due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus or COVID-19, and to support the health and wellbeing of our shareholders, the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 7, 2020 will be held solely by remote communication, in a virtual only format. As described in the proxy materials previously distributed, shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 9th, 2020 can attend the Annual Meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/218473713 by entering the password ONDK2020. Shareholders of record will need to provide the control number found on their proxy card to be admitted to the meeting. If you are a stockholder of record, your control number can be found on your proxy card. Once admitted, you may submit questions and vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions that will be available on the meeting website.

If you were a beneficial owner of our common stock as of the close of business on March 9, 2020 and you want to attend the Annual Meeting, you must register in advance by submitting a legal proxy from your broker, bank, trustee or other nominee reflecting your Company holdings along with your name and email address to Computershare at [email protected] or by mail to: Computershare, On Deck Capital, Inc. Legal Proxy, P.O. Box 43001, Providence, RI 02940-3001. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 5, 2020.

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $13 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.

