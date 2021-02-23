One and Only Eco-Friendly Diaper Brand with 1-for-1 Charity Model, Believe Diapers, Set to Change the Course of American Diaper Need

Of the launch, Believe Diapers' CEO Joe Masi said, "A little over a year ago, my wife [co-founder Uli Herzner] and I became aware of the extreme diaper need in the U.S. and furthermore, the implications caused by that lack of resource. From post-partum depression to the inability to enroll children in daycare, we founded Believe Diapers in an effort to alleviate some of this largescale need."

Diaper need is definitely a cause familiar to Good+Foundation. "Last year we saw a 500 percent increase in diaper requests as under-resourced families continue to struggle with diaper need in the United States," said Katherine Snider, CEO of Good+Foundation. "Tens of thousands of families across the country will benefit from this generous donation from Believe Diapers."

Designed to be good for babies and also good for the planet, Believe Diapers are made with bamboo, a renewable resource that is also hypoallergenic, antimicrobial and odor resistant. These super soft, absorbent bamboo diapers are also free of all harmful chemicals, preservatives and additives. Believe Diapers is focused on creating the best diapers for today's world, because "Earth is a mother, too."

"While everyone deserves diaper security, creating a sustainable diaper out of respect to the environment is also extremely important to us – especially for the next generation around which our diapers will be placed. As diapers are a leading cause of pollution, Believe Diapers are crafted with renewable and sustainable materials in an effort to lessen the environmental impact and footprint associated with disposable goods," said Uli Herzner.

ABOUT BELIEVE DIAPERS: The only eco-friendly diaper brand with a 1-for-1 charity model, Believe Diapers is set to change the course of diaper need in America by donating one diaper to a U.S. family in need for every Believe Diaper purchased. Embracing core values of generosity, purity and responsibility, our mission is to provide parents with diapers that are good for babies and kind to the environment, while helping those in need.

