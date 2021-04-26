One Billion Years and Counting, Microalgae Remains ALGENIST's Founder and Future

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algenist turns 10 this year, but it's a brand story one billion years in the making. It began as a scientific discovery from microalgae – a single-cell plant over one billion years old with the unique ability to survive and thrive in the world's most extreme environments; an ingredient discovery that carved Algenist's persistent path to developing a portfolio of exclusive ingredients, set a rigorous standard of 100% vegan and safe skincare formulas, and established commitment to science that delivers 10-day, clinically-tested, visible results.

That's why you'll hear Algenist say their founder is Algae – rather a microscopic single cell of algae, microalgae. Invisible to the naked eye with a larger-than-life personality, it's a trailblazing skincare ingredient. Microalgae is timeless and paradoxical – though in existence for billions of years, it's survived extinction due to an ability to regenerate and proliferate. It's rooted in science, facts and objectivity, and influences the brand with no bias, no one-sided point of view, no personal agenda.

Algenist's founder is immortal. Its credibility is respected. Its potential is limitless.

"Algae's regenerative superpowers are our daily inspiration to develop the best skincare treatments. Because of algae and biotechnology, we are able to make dreams a reality bringing to life powerful plant-derived ingredients to create 100% vegan formulations," explains Tammy Yaiser, VP of Product Development. "The discovery of our Alguronic Acid brought a new molecule to the industry – we remain driven by this scientific creativity. We really are competing against ourselves, raising the bar each time we introduce another ingredient to market with the clinicals to prove efficacy."

Alguronic Acid now boasts 8 patents and is the fuel in Algenist's performance guaranteeing 10-day results every time, rivaling gold-standard ingredients. Alguronic Acid is scientifically proven to improve evening of skin tone for a brighter appearance by 26%, improve appearance of firmness by 32%, decrease fine lines and deep wrinkles by 35%, and improve overall skin health by 51%.

"I enjoy the ability to nurture a business that is built on possibilities but grounded in science," shares CEO, Rose Fernandez. She emphasizes the importance of key partnerships – like with Sephora and QVC where the brand launched and continues to build success – and investing in people. "Ten years goes fast. It's incredible what we've accomplished and to think about what's still to come. Our passion and our relentless pursuit of perfection is rooted in the same scientific spirit of curiosity that drives us to set new standards in skincare every day."

Today, Algenist continues to make their own exclusive ingredients from renewable sources of algae and plants. Currently, the brand's portfolio includes six ingredients: patented Alguronic Acid – the discovery that kickstarted the brand, Blue Algae Vitamin C™ – L-Ascorbic Acid from Spirulina, Microalgae Oil, Green-Algae Encapsulated Vegan Retinol, Algae-Derived Prebiotic, and Active Vegan Collagen™ – a whole collagen molecule from plants.

A formula that epitomizes Algenist's ingredient-level innovation is GENIUS Liquid Collagen®, introduced in 2017 with a promise of safety, efficacy and consistency, while delivering a sustainable vegan collagen solution from biotechnology and eliminating the need for any animal-derived collagen. It features three of Algenist's exclusive ingredients: patented Alguronic Acid, suspended Microalgae Oil bubbles, and Active Vegan Collagen™ in its highest concentration. In 2021 Liquid Collagen® was named one of WWD's Greatest Skincare of All Time and continues to be their global best-seller: 1 bottle of Liquid Collagen® is sold every 5 minutes.

And just like their founder Algae, Algenist's potential is limitless.

SOURCE Algenist