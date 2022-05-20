ONE Brands & FULFIL™ Join Forces at TheFitExpo Los Angeles

Attendees at the Largest Fitness Expo on the West Coast can Find Both Brands in One Protein-Packed Booth

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE™, ONE PLANT™ and ONE MINIS™ bars, and FULFIL™ Nutrition, makers of indulgent, candy-like vitamin and protein bars, are coming together to celebrate all things health and wellness at the highly anticipated return of TheFitExpo Los Angeles on May 21st and 22nd. Booth 807 will satisfy every FitExpo attendees protein bar needs with ONE™ and FULFIL™ brands touting each of their newest crave-worthy flavors.

ONE Fruity Cereal flavored bar FULFIL Chocolate Salted Caramel Bar

Perfectors of the on-the-go protein snack, ONE™ has established and maintained a cult following within the fitness community at FitExpo and across the country. During the show, ONE™ will highlight its latest creations: ONE's Limited Edition Rocky Road flavored bars feature a delicious chocolatey center filled with almonds and marshmallow flavored bits, surrounded by a decadent icing-like coating, and ONE's Fruity Cereal flavored bars that put a grown-up twist on a childhood classic with a smooth, creamy and slightly crunchy texture.

FULFIL's four core bars with benefits – Chocolate Salted Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Peanut Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut – will make their long-awaited FitExpo debut. Each bar brings consumers the best of both worlds by being both nutritious and delicious, packing 15 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar, 8 vitamins and 3 grams or less net carbs into the ideal decadently layered, indulgent bar to fuel everyday adventures.

Those who stop by the ONE™ and FULFIL™ booth will sample both brands' mouthwatering treats that don't skimp on nutritional value.

"Now that FitExpo is back on in Los Angeles, we are so excited to connect with its incredible community again in person," said Eric Clawson, ONE™ General Manager. "It'll be hard to miss our big bright booth, so stop by, say 'hi' and grab some ONE and FULFIL™ bars — we look forward to seeing everyone there."

Show hours are Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 South Figueroa Street. For more information on the show, visit thefitexpo.com.

About ONE Brands:

ONE Brands knows that protein bars don't have to taste like chalk, and we're proving that great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive by delivering anytime, anywhere protein bars in decadent, totally indulgent flavors. Each ONE bar is packed with up to 20 grams of protein, and each ONE PLANT™ bar provides 12 grams of plant-based protein—all while containing only 1 gram of sugar. ONE Brands is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture and functionality—and no compromises—through in-house research and recipe development. ONE bars are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or "just because." The roster of 20 powerfully delicious ONE bar flavors is available at Amazon, Vitamin Shoppe and gyms across the country, as well as Walmart, Target and other top regional grocers. ONE PLANT™ bars are available at Amazon and Whole Foods, Vitamin Shoppe, Target, and Sprouts stores. Congratulations, You've Found the ONE™. For more information on ONE Brands, visit one1brands.com.

About FULFIL™:

FUFLIL started with a simple question: why can't the snacks we love be both nutritious and insanely delicious? After all, nowadays the dream is to have it all. FULFIL bars are bursting with indulgent flavors that you'll actually enjoy from Chocolate Salted Caramel right through Chocolate Hazelnut. Not only are these flavors insanely delicious, but their benefits are insanely nutritious as they pack 15 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar, 8 vitamins and 3 grams or less of net carbs. Whether you're crushing an all-day job, climbing mountains, finishing a 10k strong or braving your first sky-dive adventure, FULFIL is here to fuel you along the way. The roster of four nutritious and insanely delicious FULFIL bar flavors is available at Amazon, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Sprouts and other top regional grocers. So, whatever your dream is, you chase it and we'll feed it. For more information on FULFIL™, visit usa.fulfilnutrition.com.

