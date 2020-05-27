ONE Brands Expands Their Core Line with New Butter Pecan Flavor

BOULDER, Colo., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE® and ONE PLANT® Bars, has announced the expansion of its core product line with a Butter Pecan variety. Described as "ice cream done as nice cream, no cup or cone required," the newest ONE bar has a soft buttery inside with real chunks of pecans.

ONE Brands Butter Pecan Protein Bar

ONE Butter Pecan bars offer more than just the delicious taste of an ice cream shop favorite. They are packed with the brand's signature 20 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar. As with all ONE products, Butter Pecan is made with high-quality, gluten-free ingredients. They are a perfect way to dig in and power up any workout, morning, afternoon slump or evening binge-watching.

"Butter Pecan is an iconic and beloved flavor. As a brand devoted to producing permissible indulgence, we knew this would be a great next addition to our dessert-inspired line," said Peter Burns, President of ONE Brands. "We anticipate that ONE fans will be nuts about this flavor as they enjoy the sweet taste of ice cream any time of the day."

With a SRP of $2.49-$2.79, ONE Butter Pecan bars are available starting today on ONE's website and Amazon, as well as in store at Meijer, Hy-Vee, Vitamin Shoppe and other select retailers nationwide. ONE fans everywhere are encouraged to share the love on social media with the hashtag #TasteBudsDontLie and tag @one1brands.

For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.

About ONE Brands

ONE Brands knows that guilt-free indulgence is possible, and we're proving that great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive by delivering anytime, anywhere protein bars in decadent, crave-worthy flavors. Each core ONE Bar is packed with 20 grams of protein, and each ONE PLANT bar provides 12 grams of plant-based protein--all while containing only 1 gram of sugar. ONE Brands is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture and functionality--and no compromises--through in-house research and recipe development. ONE Bars are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or "just because." The roster of sixteen powerfully delicious ONE Bar core flavors is available at Amazon, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and gyms across the country, as well as Walmart, Target and other top regional grocers. ONE PLANT bars are available at Amazon and select GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and Walmart stores, with Churro and Carrot Cake flavors available at Meijer starting in May. Congratulations, You've Found the ONE.

