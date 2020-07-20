One Call Announces Addition of Chief Human Resources Officer to Senior Leadership Team

Over the last decade, One Call has experienced rapid growth while developing a comprehensive suite of post-injury solutions for customers and the injured workers they serve. More growth is underway as the company expands its suite of solutions to include pre-injury offerings – such as safety, injury prevention and wellness – for a post-COVID workforce.

"We have to remain grounded in our people," said Thomas Warsop, One Call CEO. "None of the company's milestones could have been accomplished without our incredible team. As we continue to expand – with a focus on the needs of customers, employers and workers during this unique time – it's important to keep our team's needs top-of-mind while also recruiting additional top talent. There's a real need for a chief people leader to be at the table as we map out our company's exciting future."

Lewis will oversee One Call's human resources department for its more than 2,000 employees, which includes a strong mix of both new talent and seasoned professionals who have been with the company for many years. Her first objective will be to lay out an overarching vision focused on culture and engagement, diversity and inclusion, and top talent acquisition and retention.

Lewis' HR career spans more than 25 years. For the past nine years, she has been based in Jacksonville, most recently serving as senior vice president of global human resources for Pontoon Solutions, a global HR outsourcing company specializing in improving an organization's talent. While at Pontoon, she is credited with creating a people-centric organization, attracting and developing the best talent, and positioning the company as a leading 'Great Place to Work.'

Prior to Pontoon, Lewis served in various HR leadership positions for companies such as PSS World Medical (now McKesson Corporation), CHEP USA (A Brambles Company) and General Electric. She is the recipient of a variety of notable industry and community awards, including the HRO Today HR Superstar Award (2017, 2018, 2019) and the National Diversity Council Glass Ceiling Award (2016). Lewis is also active in her community – she sits on the board of advisors for Wolfson Children's Hospital's annual challenge event and Changing Homelessness and is a graduate of and volunteer for Leadership Jacksonville. Lewis received her Master of Human Resources Management from the University of South Carolina and her Bachelor of Science in Business Management/HR from Clemson University.

"This is an incredible opportunity to make a mark on this company's future," said Lewis. "One Call has experienced a lot of innovative development over the years, but after meeting with many of the company's leaders, I'm convinced the best is yet to come. I'm excited to be a part of it and honored to be chosen to build on this strong foundation, creating a people first culture of inclusion focused on attracting, retaining and developing the industry's best talent."

"When I met with Terri, I knew pretty immediately we had found our candidate," said Warsop. "She is an experienced, first-class professional who is well-suited to blend our business and people-centric goals. She is going to be a wonderful addition to senior leadership and our entire One Call team."

