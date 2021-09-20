One Call Announces Addition to Leadership Team

Krueger brings more than a decade of senior-level leadership experience in the workers' compensation industry, leading strategy, product development, marketing, data analytics, and clinical operations for some of the industry's largest specialty service providers.

"Jay is a fantastic fit for our leadership team at One Call," said Thomas Warsop, One Call CEO. "In this newly created role, Jay will bring new insights and foster greater cohesion across our organization, as we continue on our mission of getting people the care they need when they need it."

Krueger has been an independent director on One Call's Board of Directors since 2019. Prior to that, he was the head of strategy and product development for Optum Workers' Compensation and Auto/No Fault division. Krueger also held roles as executive vice president of strategy and integration for Helios and chief strategy and client services officer for PMSI. Prior to entering the workers' compensation industry, he held leadership positions at Aetna and APS healthcare.

He began his professional career as an associate at A.T. Kearney and then as principal at Oliver Wyman (previously ChapterHouse, LLC), a healthcare strategy consulting firm. Prior to working in the healthcare industry, Krueger served as a Transportation Corps officer in the United States Army.

Krueger is an alumnus of the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management. He earned a Master of Business Administration with distinction from the Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University, where he was awarded the prestigious Park Leadership Fellowship.

About One Call

As a leader in the workers' compensation industry and ancillary services for Medicare and Medicaid, One Call has an unwavering commitment to getting people the care they need when they need it. Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, we are moving people through their care journeys better than ever before, providing exceptional, predictive, and responsive care coordination. For more information and the latest news, visit us at onecallcm.com, LinkedIn (One Call), Facebook (@onecallcm), and Twitter (@onecallcm).

