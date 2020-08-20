One Call Expands Solutions to Address COVID-19 Complications

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, the nation's leader in specialty network management services for the workers' compensation industry, today announced the expansion of its CarePath™ program – specifically, Respiratory PathwaySM – to meet the needs of individuals suffering from lingering COVID-19 complications and symptoms long after test results read negative.

According to the CDC, about 80 percent of COVID-19 cases have mild to moderate symptoms and conditions that don't require hospitalization.1 That said, a significant minority of individuals battle long-term impacts from the disease that may be debilitating and delay recovery.2 Hospitalized individuals may face more severe issues, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), central and peripheral nerve impairment, altered mental status, acute kidney injury (requiring dialysis), atrophy and muscle weakness, blood clots and vascular conditions, cardiac complications, and pressure ulcers.

To facilitate the recovery process effectively, One Call's comprehensive suite of solutions – e.g. in-patient nursing facilities, durable medical equipment, respiratory and medical supplies, home health, physical therapy, diagnostics, transportation – and patient-centric approach can play a crucial role, leading to better outcomes and faster return-to-work timeframes.

Like all the pathways within the CarePath™ umbrella, Respiratory Pathway is an injury-specific approach that incorporates a dedicated point of contact – a Care NavigatorSM – who engages with the patient early and supports individualized recovery paths through a multi-disciplinary support model. The Care Navigator assigned to all Respiratory Pathway cases is a licensed nurse who works directly with One Call's medical advisory team to remain up-to-date on medical recommendations associated with the novel virus.

"At least for San Diego, about 10 percent of symptomatic COVID-19 patients have required some level of hospitalization, with two percent requiring ICU care inclusive of ventilator support. And their health battle did not end once discharged," said Craig M. Uejo, MD, MPH, FACOEM, One Call Senior Medical Advisor and Scripps Health Associate Chief Quality Officer. "These individuals remain severely ill, often requiring advanced medical support, such as skilled nursing care, durable medical equipment, home health care, wound care, dialysis, rehabilitation therapies, and close medical monitoring."

For those trying to return-to-work, the journey ahead is even more frustrating given the amount of time needed for full recovery. For example, only 16 percent of ICU patients who develop ARDS will return to work within three months. For nearly half (49 percent), it takes a full year to recover.3

Multiple physical ailments are compounded by emotional and mental health issues that often develop, such as depression, anxiety, fear, low self-esteem, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"Our health is multi-faceted," said Dr. Uejo. "Physical well-being or lack thereof, affects other aspects of our health. We need to be mindful of this when mapping out the proper recovery plan for individuals with lingering COVID-19 complications. Someone struggling with their physical recovery will most likely develop mental health issues, which in turn, will prolong their physical recovery. It's a cycle that quickly needs to be addressed and monitored closely."

One Call's CarePath™ Respiratory Pathway was originally developed to address and treat respiratory complications arising from on-the-job situations where the lungs were compromised – smoke inhalation, burnt airways, and exposure to asbestos, silica dust and coal (black lung). As COVID-19 created new respiratory-related challenges for workers infected with the virus, One Call quickly adapted its offering.

"Working with Dr. Uejo and other medical experts, we've enhanced our current pathway to address complications and lingering symptoms that can arise from COVID-19, a complex virus that continues to present new challenges," said One Call Chief Commercial Officer Will Smith. "No matter what we encounter, it's important to provide the industry with real solutions that shorten the recovery time, resulting in healthy workers who are ready to return to work."

To learn more about the importance of respiratory health, visit onecallcm.com/resources/events and register for Respiratory Muscle Weakness May Delay Recovery, a free, credit webinar on Aug. 27. To learn more about all of One Call's CarePath™ pathways, visit onecallcm.com/solutions/carepath.

