One Cardinal Way Earns Top Industry Honors By National Association of Home Builders

The Best in American Living™ Awards is the industry's premier residential design awards program, given annually to the most creative and talented building industry professionals who have redefined excellence for homes and communities nationally and internationally. Now in its 37 th year, BALA recognizes outstanding achievement by builders and design professionals in all sectors of the residential housing industry including single-family production, custom, multifamily, affordable, remodeling, community and interiors.

"We are honored to learn One Cardinal Way has won two BALA design awards from the National Association of Home Builders," said Bill DeWitt III, Cardinals Team President. "It is a testament to the many hard-working people who helped build and design downtown St. Louis' premier residence tower and we thank them for turning our vision into such a success."

One Cardinal Way's integration with and views of Busch Stadium offers a completely unique residential experience. Located at the corner of Clark and Broadway in Ballpark Village, One Cardinal Way offers 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and penthouse apartment homes with sweeping views of Busch Stadium, the Gateway Arch, Mississippi River, and the St. Louis skyline. The 297-unit tower was designed by Baltimore-based Hord Coplan Macht Inc., built by PARIC Corporation of St. Louis, and curated by nationally-renowned interior designer Rebecca Jones. The building recently reached 90% leased after opening August 1, 2020.

"We were really proud to deliver One Cardinal Way to St. Louis this past August and are excited that our design and construction team has received this well deserved recognition," said Nick Benjamin, Vice President of Development and Multifamily Housing for The Cordish Companies. "One Cardinal Way is as luxurious and sophisticated as any apartment building in the country, but is also uniquely tied to the St. Louis community and rich history of the St. Louis Cardinals."

One Cardinal Way is one of the most luxurious, amenity-rich apartment communities in the country offering residents over 30,000 square feet of interior and exterior amenity space including:

Expansive outdoor terrace and infinity-edge pool with direct views into Busch Stadium

Demonstration kitchen

Club room featuring a full-service indoor-outdoor bar and fireplace

Private event entertainment room

Fitness center

Business center and conference room

Valet dry cleaning and laundry services

Controlled access building and parking garage

Personalized concierge services

One Cardinal Way apartment homes feature:

Panoramic views of Busch Stadium, the Gateway Arch, Mississippi River, and the St. Louis skyline

skyline Floor-to-ceiling windows

Gourmet kitchens

High-end stainless-steel appliances

Caesarstone countertops

Private balconies in select residences

Luxury condominium finishes

Full-size washer and dryer in every unit

"In designing One Cardinal Way, we imagined a sculptural glass tower that would stand as the icon of the vibrant, new Ballpark Village district and a complement to the red brick architecture of Busch Stadium and historic downtown St. Louis. Capturing spectacular views of the ballpark, the Gateway Arch, and the downtown skyline, the design strives to reflect the excitement of a Cardinals home game while creating a sophisticated, best in class multifamily building that appeals to superfans and urbanites alike. We are honored that One Cardinal Way has been recognized with this prestigious award," said Frank André, AIA, Principal of Hord Coplan Macht.

For more information on One Cardinal Way, please visit www.onecardinalway.com or call 314-621-0001.

About The St. Louis Cardinals

For more than a century, Cardinals baseball has been a source of excitement and civic pride. With 11 World Series Championships, 19 National League Pennants and a rich history of winning baseball by the storied franchise, St. Louisans bleed Cardinal Red. Since the ownership group led by Bill DeWitt Jr. purchased the Cardinals from Anheuser-Busch in 1996, the Cardinals have posted the fourth best record in the majors and advanced to the postseason 14 times, including two World Series Championships and four National League Pennants. Each year, the Cardinals are among the top teams in the MLB in terms of attendance and local TV rating. Forty-nine former Cardinals players, managers and executives are enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. In 2019, the Cardinals drew more than 3.4 million fans to Busch Stadium. The team's home market fan base spans a 10-state region, drawing a large number of visitors to St. Louis annually, pumping millions of dollars into the local economy and helping local businesses.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-­–– purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About the Ballpark Village

Ballpark Village is a vibrant mixed-used neighborhood adjacent to Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis, MO. The downtown district houses over 20 premier dining, entertainment and retail venues; 127,000 square-feet of Class-A office space; a 216-room upscale hotel, Live! by Loews – St. Louis; a 29-story, 297-unit luxury residential community with direct views into Busch Stadium, One Cardinal Way; a two-level, state-of-the-art fitness facility, Onelife Fitness; and public gathering space including the Together Credit Union Plaza. Ballpark Village is proud to provide guests with a variety of curated experiences including food and beverage tastings, live music, sports-watching, festivals, community days, family-friendly activities, cultural programs and special events year-round. For more information about Ballpark Village, visit www.stlballparkvillage.com or engage on Facebook (STLBallParkVillage), Instagram (@bpvstl) and Twitter (@BPVSTL).

